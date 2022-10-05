Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Celebrate Halloween 2022 With a Kickball Tournament in Tyler, Texas
When was the last time you played kickball? If you’re anything like me it’s been years, and I mean more than 15 years ago. But I always remember kickball being so much fun which is why I was so excited to hear that the Parks and Recreation department in Tyler, Texas is putting together a Halloween Kickball Tournament. That just sounds like so much fun!
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Miranda Lambert Marks the 5th Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting With the Vegas Strong 5K [Picture]
Saturday (Oct. 1) marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, and Miranda Lambert remembered the tragedy by participating in the 2022 Vegas Strong 5k/1M running event. "Band and crew up early this morning," the singer commented on social media, posting several shots of herself...
Did You See Shane Smith & The Saints in the New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer?
"Shane Smith and the f#?*!ng Saints." That's it. That's the line that sent tens of thousands to their Spotify accounts to find out who these boys singing in Season 4 of "Yellowstone" were. In the eyes of many Texas and Red Dirt fans Shane Smith and the Saints have been...
Wait, So Cody Johnson Turned Down a Role in the “Yellowstone” Universe?
I feel like I've seen Cody Johnson mention this somewhere before, but in a new interview he revealed that he turned down a role to join the "Yellowstone" universe, and leaves the door wide open for Taylor Sheridan to bring him into the fold. "Yellowstone" is the hottest show today,...
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
