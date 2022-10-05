ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

101.5 KNUE

Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
101.5 KNUE

Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
NASHVILLE, TN
101.5 KNUE

Celebrate Halloween 2022 With a Kickball Tournament in Tyler, Texas

When was the last time you played kickball? If you’re anything like me it’s been years, and I mean more than 15 years ago. But I always remember kickball being so much fun which is why I was so excited to hear that the Parks and Recreation department in Tyler, Texas is putting together a Halloween Kickball Tournament. That just sounds like so much fun!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

