Liberty News
Liberty Divers Compete at ECU
Liberty’s divers, competing for the first time, excelled at a tri meet hosted by East Carolina, Saturday at Minges Natatorium. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) – 227.70. Notable. • Two-time CCSA Women’s Diver of the Year Maddie Freece, who won the one-meter springboard at...
Liberty News
Liberty to Face Jacksonville for ASUN Match Saturday; Host VMI Tuesday
The Flames will head to Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday to face the Jacksonville Dolphins in an ASUN Conference match. Tuesday, Liberty will return home for a non-conference contest with VMI. Last Saturday, the Flames tied ASUN Conference rival Stetson, 2-2, in their fifth home game of the season. Liberty is...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Fall at EKU, 3-2
Liberty nearly overcame a 2-0 match deficit on Saturday at McBrayer Arena, rallying to force a fifth set, which EKU won 15-9 to secure a five-set (25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-9) win over the visiting Lady Flames. With the win, Eastern Kentucky improves to 12-8 on the season, including 3-3...
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Matches Program Record for Shutouts in 5-0 BIG EAST Win at Villanova
No. 16 Liberty matched a program record for shutouts in a season with a 5-0 BIG EAST Conference win over the Villanova Wildcats, Friday afternoon at the Villanova Field Hockey Field. The Lady Flames’ shutout was its eighth of the season. All eight Liberty victories this year have been by...
Liberty News
No. 16 Lady Flames to Face Villanova, No. 7 Louisville
Live Video: Liberty at Villanova (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Louisville (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 16-ranked Liberty field hockey team will play a road BIG EAST match at Villanova on Friday and will then host No. 7 Louisville, Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (7-4), who...
Liberty News
Liberty Outlasts Bellarmine for 5-Set Victory
After being two points away from closing out a 3-0 sweep, Liberty saw Bellarmine rally to take sets three and four before the Lady Flames recovered to close out the 3-2 (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9) win, Friday at Knights Hall. Liberty bounces back after falling to Jacksonville State in...
Liberty News
Disc golfers in South Carolina for Dean’s Cup, setting stage for USDG Nationals
Liberty University’s disc golf team, which enjoyed record numbers at tryouts after experiencing one of its strongest showings at last spring’s College Disc Golf (CDG) National Championships in Marion, N.C., carried four of its men’s players and two of its women to this weekend’s U.S. Disc Golf Championships at Rock Hill, S.C., to compete in the four-team Dean’s Cup.
Liberty News
Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday
Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames’ last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames’...
Liberty News
Wilson & Worst Fall to No. 37 Samuel & Thomson in Main Draw Quarterfinals
Liberty’s Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst saw their time at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships come to an end with a setback to South Carolina’s No. 37 Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson in the doubles main draw quarterfinal round. Samuel and Thomson topped Wilson and Worst in...
Liberty News
Lady Flames open ACHA play with lopsided win at Rhode Island; expect better test from UMass next
Senior forward and head captain Shelby Bradford and junior forward and alternate captain Brityn Fussy both netted two goals and Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team outshot host Rhode Island, 34-8, in a 6-0 shutout, Thursday night at Boss Arena in Kingston, R.I. The Lady Flames...
Liberty News
Wilson/Worst Continue Run at ITA All-Americans, Punch Ticket to Quarterfinals
The Liberty doubles duo of Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, winning their doubles main draw round of 16 match to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Wilson and Worst faced TCU’s Luc Fomba and Pedro Vives Marcos in a...
Liberty News
DeLaite Named Director of Pitcher Development
Liberty baseball head coach Scott Jackson has announced that former Flames pitcher and 2021 National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist Trevor DeLaite has been named the team’s Director of Pitcher Development. DeLaite has spent the last two seasons with the Liberty baseball program. The Bangor, Maine native was a...
Liberty News
Hobby Lobby President Steve Green talks stewardship of God’s gifts at CEO summit
Liberty University’s School of Business kicked off Day 2 of its Networking the Nations CEO Summit with a Faith Factor panel Thursday morning in the Towns Auditorium, inspiring participants to commit their lives and businesses to Christ. Moderated by Dean of the School of Business Dr. Dave Brat, the...
