Liberty University’s disc golf team, which enjoyed record numbers at tryouts after experiencing one of its strongest showings at last spring’s College Disc Golf (CDG) National Championships in Marion, N.C., carried four of its men’s players and two of its women to this weekend’s U.S. Disc Golf Championships at Rock Hill, S.C., to compete in the four-team Dean’s Cup.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO