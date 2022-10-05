ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Liberty Divers Compete at ECU

Liberty's divers, competing for the first time, excelled at a tri meet hosted by East Carolina, Saturday at Minges Natatorium. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) – 227.70. Notable. • Two-time CCSA Women's Diver of the Year Maddie Freece, who won the one-meter springboard at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty to Face Jacksonville for ASUN Match Saturday; Host VMI Tuesday

The Flames will head to Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday to face the Jacksonville Dolphins in an ASUN Conference match. Tuesday, Liberty will return home for a non-conference contest with VMI. Last Saturday, the Flames tied ASUN Conference rival Stetson, 2-2, in their fifth home game of the season. Liberty is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames Fall at EKU, 3-2

Liberty nearly overcame a 2-0 match deficit on Saturday at McBrayer Arena, rallying to force a fifth set, which EKU won 15-9 to secure a five-set (25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-9) win over the visiting Lady Flames. With the win, Eastern Kentucky improves to 12-8 on the season, including 3-3...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 16 Lady Flames to Face Villanova, No. 7 Louisville

Live Video: Liberty at Villanova (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Louisville (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 16-ranked Liberty field hockey team will play a road BIG EAST match at Villanova on Friday and will then host No. 7 Louisville, Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (7-4), who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Outlasts Bellarmine for 5-Set Victory

After being two points away from closing out a 3-0 sweep, Liberty saw Bellarmine rally to take sets three and four before the Lady Flames recovered to close out the 3-2 (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9) win, Friday at Knights Hall. Liberty bounces back after falling to Jacksonville State in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Disc golfers in South Carolina for Dean's Cup, setting stage for USDG Nationals

Liberty University's disc golf team, which enjoyed record numbers at tryouts after experiencing one of its strongest showings at last spring's College Disc Golf (CDG) National Championships in Marion, N.C., carried four of its men's players and two of its women to this weekend's U.S. Disc Golf Championships at Rock Hill, S.C., to compete in the four-team Dean's Cup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday

Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames' last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames'...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DeLaite Named Director of Pitcher Development

Liberty baseball head coach Scott Jackson has announced that former Flames pitcher and 2021 National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist Trevor DeLaite has been named the team's Director of Pitcher Development. DeLaite has spent the last two seasons with the Liberty baseball program. The Bangor, Maine native was a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
