live5news.com
McMaster asks SLED to analyze response to ‘hoax’ calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to analyze the response to a string of threatening “hoax” phone calls made to schools across the state. Those calls sent thousands of students, teachers and staff into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement...
Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls across South Carolina being investigated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about active shooters at schools across South Carolina prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response on Wednesday. (Video above: Coverage from WYFF News 4 at Noon on the fake calls) No shootings were confirmed, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping individual...
live5news.com
Report: Man claims ‘witches’ told him to throw dog off SC bridge
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge. The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from South Carolina home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
live5news.com
Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in more than a dozen SC counties sends schools into lockdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
FOX Carolina
Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
Standoff ends after armed woman barricades herself in South Carolina hotel
Deputies were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed woman at a Greenville County hotel.
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
FOX Carolina
Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1. Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road....
Suspended Furman Professor responds to allegations of white supremacy ties
The professor at an Upstate to University accused of having ties to white supremacist groups has admitted he was the infamous 2017 rally in Virginia.
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this week. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican...
FOX Carolina
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
