Greenville, SC

live5news.com

McMaster asks SLED to analyze response to ‘hoax’ calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to analyze the response to a string of threatening “hoax” phone calls made to schools across the state. Those calls sent thousands of students, teachers and staff into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WYFF4.com

Fake school shooting calls across South Carolina being investigated

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about active shooters at schools across South Carolina prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response on Wednesday. (Video above: Coverage from WYFF News 4 at Noon on the fake calls) No shootings were confirmed, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping individual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
live5news.com

Report: Man claims ‘witches’ told him to throw dog off SC bridge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge. The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.

