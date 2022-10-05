Press Release: AG Racine Announces Victories in Three Nonprofit Enforcement Lawsuits, Including Against DC Nonprofit Public Media Lab, That Will Redirect Over $400K to Local Organizations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Department of the Interior (DOI) for requiring its law enforcement officers to use body cameras and for updating its use-of-force policy, but expressed disappointment that DOI made dashboard cameras optional. Norton, along with Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), has led the effort in Congress to require federal law enforcement officers to use body and dashboard cameras. Norton noted that the new DOI policies are particularly important for the District of Columbia because U.S. Park Police officers have both federal and D.C. police powers.

