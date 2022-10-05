Press Release: AG Racine Announces Victories in Three Nonprofit Enforcement Lawsuits, Including Against DC Nonprofit Public Media Lab, That Will Redirect Over $400K to Local Organizations

Read full article on original website
WTOP: DC agency fails to provide safe or sanitary public housing, Washington Post reports
Federal investigators laid out a series of critical issues with the D.C. Housing Authority, most notably its failure to provide safe and sanitary housing, according to a Friday report. WTOP: Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency…. Washington Post: A broke marching band parades on...
Press Release: Council Expands Paid Leave for DC Government Employees
News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Makes District government competitive with Federal Government, private sector. District government employees will get more paid family and medical leave thanks to a bill passed today in the DC Council. The legislation puts benefits in line with the District’s highly successful and expanding private sector program and with new federal government paid family leave benefits. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I), chair of the Council’s Labor and Workforce Development Committee, and Councilmember Christina Henderson (I), introduced the bill, which was co-introduced by the entire Council.
Press Release: Norton Applauds Department of the Interior for Requiring Body Cameras for Law Enforcement Officers, Disappointed Dashboard Cameras Optional
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Department of the Interior (DOI) for requiring its law enforcement officers to use body cameras and for updating its use-of-force policy, but expressed disappointment that DOI made dashboard cameras optional. Norton, along with Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), has led the effort in Congress to require federal law enforcement officers to use body and dashboard cameras. Norton noted that the new DOI policies are particularly important for the District of Columbia because U.S. Park Police officers have both federal and D.C. police powers.
Press Release: Norton Meets with New Federal Bureau of Prisons Director to Discuss Treatment of D.C. Residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today met with the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Colette Peters, to discuss BOP’s treatment of District of Columbia residents in BOP custody, including the bill Norton will introduce to require BOP to place D.C. residents serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies in BOP facilities within 250 miles of D.C. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Government Improvement Act of 1997, individuals serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies are in BOP custody.
Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment Senate Adjourned Until November 14th Without Addressing Judicial Vacancy Crisis in Local D.C. Courts
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today expressed disappointment that the Senate last week effectively adjourned until November 14, 2022, without addressing the judicial vacancy crisis in the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court. There are two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.
Press Release: Norton to Highlight Unique Risks to Reproductive Rights of D.C. Residents in Oversight Committee Hearing, Thursday
WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on abortion on Thursday, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will highlight how uniquely vulnerable the reproductive rights of District of Columbia residents are because Congress has control over D.C.’s local affairs. Currently, Congress prohibits D.C. from spending its local funds on abortion, even though 16 states use their own funds for this purpose. At the hearing, Norton will warn that a future Republican Congress could ban abortion in D.C.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on The Asberry, the First On Site Building Delivered Under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm
(WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground on the first, on site building to be delivered under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm, a historically significant project for African Americans in Washington, DC. The Asberry, a mixed-use building with 108 units of affordable rental senior (55+) housing and approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be located on 1200 Sumner Road SE across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
Press Release: DC Announces 2023 Health Insurance Rates
News Release — DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. Half of Insurers Decrease Rates after District Review. (WASHINGTON, DC)—Today, the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2023 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. As a result of the Department’s review, half of the insurers decreased their initial rate proposals, which will save District residents more than $17 million.
Press Release: AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion
WASHINGTON, D.C. – AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets...
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $300,000 From Developer Who Used Discriminatory “Blockbusting” Tactics To Try To Force Resident Out of Her Home
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Win Builds on OAG’s Efforts to Fight Back Against Discriminatory Housing Practices, Civil Rights Violations, and Attempts to Stoke Prejudice for Profit. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Polygon Holdings will pay $300,000 to...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates National Citizenship Day By Awarding Funds to Organizations Committed to Protecting Immigrant Residents in the District
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in honor of National Citizenship Day on September 17, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted her commitment to protecting immigrant residents’ rights by announcing the recipients of the eighth round of Immigrant Justice Legal Service Grant (IJLS) funding. In her Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Fair Shot Budget, Mayor Bowser allocated $3.5 million to the IJLS program, once again highlighting the District’s commitment to advancing the legal security of immigrant residents.
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Streamline DCPS Staff and Volunteer Background Checks
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC- Today, Councilmember Christina Henderson introduced the Educator Background Check Streamlining Amendment Act of 2022. This legislation will revise the suitability screening process for individuals applying to work as a teacher or volunteer in schools and for educational programs in the District of Columbia. It addresses concerns identified by District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS), the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME), and Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA) that delay staff and volunteer hiring processes.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Congratulates Three District Schools Recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that three schools in the District of Columbia were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Education: DC Prep Benning Elementary Campus, McKinley Technology High School, and Sela Public Charter School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Press Release: DDOT Advances Vision Zero by Lowering Speed Limit to 25 MPH in Key DC Corridors
News Release — District Department of Transportation. (Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced it is lowering speed limits from 30 miles per hour (MPH) to 25 MPH in key corridors throughout the District to advance Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero goals and better align with national standards in roadway safety.
Press Release: Ahead of 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Norton Releases Statement Honoring D.C. Residents Lost that Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today called on District of Columbia residents to remember the children, teachers, and others lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks. “This Sunday will mark 21 years since our nation and...
