Athens County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County man receives prison sentence

ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Hiding Wanted Woman in Home

Chillicothe – A wanted woman was found after a Chillicothe resident attempted to hide her. On October 7, 2022, an officer assigned to the US Marshals fugitive task force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Beryl Mitchell and Brenda Haddox at 37 Logan St with the fugitive task force and had contact with Robert Pulskamp at 37 Logan St. There, Pulskamp advised officers that Haddox was not inside of the residence but upon searching the residence the wanted fugitives, officers located Haddox in the residence and was arrested for her warrant. Pulskamp was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and was taken to the Ross County Jail.
WSAZ

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution. Brooks was sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang eight...
10TV

Man killed in Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
iheart.com

Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
sciotopost.com

Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County

Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing Gallia County teen

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022. Deputies say Partlow […]
WTAP

UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NEW INFORMATION: Parkersburg Police are releasing new information about a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Virginia avenue. Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker says when officers arrived on the scene, they found...
