Chillicothe – A wanted woman was found after a Chillicothe resident attempted to hide her. On October 7, 2022, an officer assigned to the US Marshals fugitive task force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Beryl Mitchell and Brenda Haddox at 37 Logan St with the fugitive task force and had contact with Robert Pulskamp at 37 Logan St. There, Pulskamp advised officers that Haddox was not inside of the residence but upon searching the residence the wanted fugitives, officers located Haddox in the residence and was arrested for her warrant. Pulskamp was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and was taken to the Ross County Jail.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO