Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Hiding Wanted Woman in Home
Chillicothe – A wanted woman was found after a Chillicothe resident attempted to hide her. On October 7, 2022, an officer assigned to the US Marshals fugitive task force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Beryl Mitchell and Brenda Haddox at 37 Logan St with the fugitive task force and had contact with Robert Pulskamp at 37 Logan St. There, Pulskamp advised officers that Haddox was not inside of the residence but upon searching the residence the wanted fugitives, officers located Haddox in the residence and was arrested for her warrant. Pulskamp was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and was taken to the Ross County Jail.
WSAZ
Man sentenced after setting ex’s house on fire
Pike County murder trial: Jury shown evidence collected from Wagner belongings
After hearing about evidence collected during an extensive two-day search of the Wagner property, jurors will hear more evidence collected against the family as George Wagner IV stands trial.
WLWT 5
Investigators continue to lay out evidence against Wagners in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — A day after turning 31, George Wagner IV was back in the Pike County Courthouse as the state focused on the contents of trucks and trailers as evidence in the Rhoden family mass murder. It was the 18th day of testimony and the 19th day of...
Man killed in Whitehall shooting
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
iheart.com
Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: BCI agents tell jury about evidence from Wagner trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Evidence that state investigators found during a May 2017 search of another property linked to the Wagner family will be presented when George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Thursday about hundreds of...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
Deputies search for missing Gallia County teen
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022. Deputies say Partlow […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Thursday night shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NEW INFORMATION: Parkersburg Police are releasing new information about a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Virginia avenue. Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker says when officers arrived on the scene, they found...
