WIS-TV
McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
The Post and Courier
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
WIS-TV
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WYFF4.com
Man already in custody charged with murdering man at Greenville County motel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man already in custody for weapons and drug charges is now charged with murdering a man in September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that Larry Green was shot on Sept. 29, 2021, at the inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. He died on Oct. 6, 2021, at a hospital.
Charges filed in 2021 Spartanburg murder case
An Upstate man has been charged in connection to a shooting death from last year. 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in January of this year in connection to the September 2021 shooting death of Larry Green.
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
FOX Carolina
Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1. Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road....
WIS-TV
Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.
Suspended Furman Professor responds to allegations of white supremacy ties
The professor at an Upstate to University accused of having ties to white supremacist groups has admitted he was the infamous 2017 rally in Virginia.
WIS-TV
Man arrested after dog thrown from bridge in Spartanburg Co, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge. The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.
FOX Carolina
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
FOX Carolina
5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
