nftgators.com
UK Investment Titan abrdn plc Joins Hedera Governing Council to Explore Investment Fund Tokenization
Abrdn is examining future prospects for the tokenization of investment funds. The company chose Hedera for its interest in strong governance, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability. abrdn will bring new insights on financial services governance to the Council. Publicly traded investment and insurance company abrdn has become the first buyside...
Animoca Brands Strengthens CoinCheck Partnership In New Web3 Promo
Animoca Brands has strengthened its relationship with CoinCheck. The Hong Kong-based company has collaborated with the Japanese bitcoin wallet and exchange services provider in a new promo campaign for web3. Animoca will advance CoinCeck’s IP portfolio while CoinCheck will help onboard new users. Animoca Brands announced a new collaboration...
Web3 VC Berkwood Capital Raises $30M to Invest in Growth-Stage Startups
Berkwood Capital has raised $30 million in a round backed by Asian investors. The web3-focused venture capital firm said it will invest the capital in growth-stage web3 startups. The company’s investment in startups ranges from $300k to $5 million. Berkwood Capital has completed a $30 million funding round backed...
Ex-Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3 Million in Seed Funding to Launch Web3 Infrastructure Company Scale3 Labs
The seed round was led by Redpoint Ventures. Mysten Labs and Howard University participated in the round. Funds will be used to accelerate development for its suite of Web3 tools. Web3 infrastructure, Scale3 Labs, has raised $5.3 million in a seed round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Mysten...
MContent Appoints Digital Media Veteran Brandon Fong as Chief of Global Streaming Business
MContent is expanding its leadership team to strengthen its streaming business ambitions. Brandon Fong will take charge of the consumer facing streaming platform. He will lead new business development and strategic partnerships that integrate MContent’s suite of web3 assets. Decentralised content ecosystem, MContent, today announced the appointment of Brandon...
Ben Leventhal’s Blackbird Raises $11M in Seed Round Co-Led by Multicoin
Ben Leventhal has raised $11 million in a Seed round for his new web3 hospitality platform Blackbird. The fundraising was co-led by Union Square Ventures, Shine Capital and Multicoin Capital. The platform is purposely built to establish a direct connection with guests via loyalty and membership programs. Ben Leventhal has...
Cool Cats Targets Web3 Gaming with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats Group has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands. The blue-chip NFT collection creator will use the funds to expand its NFT offerings. The company also wants to ramp up its gaming products. Cool Cats Group has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands. The web3 startup behind...
