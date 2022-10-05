Read full article on original website
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
jack1065.com
Man pleads no contest to January murder of 62-year-old woman
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Calhoun County man has pleaded no contest to the murder of a Bedford Township woman. According to court documents, 59-year-old Gary Vogt was charged with homicide and weapons charges on January 19. The charges stem from a shooting around midnight on January...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing...
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle in reference to theft
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle in reference to a theft that took place on September 19. If you have any information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at 574-891-2349.
WNDU
Silver Alert for Kosciusko County man cancelled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - As of 2:50 Saturday morning, the silver alert for 69-year-old Terry Nash has been cancelled. For more information on Nash contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667. Original Story:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police Department...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
95.3 MNC
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash claims life of 13-year-old boy
A suspect is under arrest and facing charges after two children were hit by a car in Steuben County on Saturday night. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies released a statement late Monday stating that 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run. The arrest comes...
WOWO News
Man from Fort Wayne among two Aryan Circle members convicted for violent attack
WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne,...
WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
