ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Comments / 3

Related
jack1065.com

Man pleads no contest to January murder of 62-year-old woman

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Calhoun County man has pleaded no contest to the murder of a Bedford Township woman. According to court documents, 59-year-old Gary Vogt was charged with homicide and weapons charges on January 19. The charges stem from a shooting around midnight on January...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Steuben County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, IN
County
Steuben County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WAUSEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#County Jail#County Road#Wane Tv
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women

A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Silver Alert for Kosciusko County man cancelled

SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - As of 2:50 Saturday morning, the silver alert for 69-year-old Terry Nash has been cancelled. For more information on Nash contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667. Original Story:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police Department...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
WOWO News

Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy