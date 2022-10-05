Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Trade Days this Weekend
Chillicothe Trade Days is this weekend, October 7th-9th at the Ross County Fairgrounds. Oct7th 3pm-6pm – Oct 8th 7am-6pm – Oct 9th 7am-4pm Chillicothe Trade Days is a wonderful, OLD SCHOOL style “market days” event. Hundreds of vendors selling antiques, livestock, guns, plants, crafts, etc. For more information go chillicothetradedays.com.
columbusmessenger.com
Historic Ghost Tour provides look into CW’s past
Canal Winchester embraces history and each October when the moon hangs high in the night sky, the ghosts of its past come alive and share their stories with visitors. Costumed characters portray individuals who helped shape the city and are stationed throughout the downtown area. Their mission is one of a historical haunting intended to educate, not scare.
Mount Vernon News
Apple Butter Festival set for Oct. 9
FULTON – The Lutheran Memorial Camp’s 45th Apple Butter Festival is set for Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This afternoon of food, fun and games for the entire family will provide “Camperships” (financial assistance) to children who want to participate in the camping experience. There is no admission charge.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
Sam's Pumpkin Patch has been in business for 35 years. Dunlap said this is the first vandalism he's ever had at his stand.
sciotopost.com
Daughter of a Hero Represents Family in Pumpkin Show Queen Contest
AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student is representing her school and her Hero father in this year’s Pumpkin Show Queens Contest. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
columbusunderground.com
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
hollandsfj.us
SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30
A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose
Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after.
columbusmonthly.com
Dining Icon Lindey’s Embarks on a Plan to Satisfy Longtime Fans While Courting Newcomers
Between 9 and 9:30 a.m., you can catch Lindey’s servers walking from a parking lot on Livingston Avenue toward the German Village restaurant for their shift, carrying their pressed white dress shirts on hangers. You can set your watch to this daily march along Mohawk Street—a sense of order amid the world’s chaos.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand
The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
WKYC
McDonald's resurrects Halloween Happy Meals with return of Boo Buckets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Township OKs Hoover overlay district
WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Board of Trustees recently adopted revisions to its zoning resolution for the Hoover Watershed Overlay District. “This amendment establishes new regulations for parcels that are wholly or partially located within the Hoover Reservoir watershed,” said a community update issued by the township. “These provisions, which are primarily focused on any new potential development, are designed to further protect and enhance the character of the subject area.”
