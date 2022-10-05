HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants. The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.

HOBBS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO