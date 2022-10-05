Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Training simulations prove to be lifesavers
For months local first responders have been perfecting their reactions to active threats. On Saturday, September 24, the Seminole PD, Gaines County Sheriff's Office, Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, the hospital, and SISD employees were able to put their intensive training to the test. Various agencies enacted an active shooter situation at the elementary school, and according to Police…
Multiple injured in Lovington school bus crash
ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Four students and the drivers of a bus and semi are back home after being hospitalized Thursday. The bus carrying the Lovington Girls Soccer Teams when it collided with a semi outside of Artesia Thursday. New Mexico State Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with four students. Thursday […]
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
thecastrocountynews.com
Seminole police officer shot during traffic stop
Texas Rangers are investing the shooting of a Seminole police officer who was wounded by a suspect during a traffic stop. The incident occurred in a church parking lot this past Saturday morning when the officer was conducting a traffic stop and the driver pulled in the parking lot of St. James Catholic church.
Hobbs Police Department warns residents about arrest warrant scam
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants. The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.
fox34.com
Residents of Hobbs, NM receiving spam calls from ‘police captain’
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department has issued a public notice on their Facebook page informing residents of a spam caller making the rounds in the community claiming to be a police captain in order to scam people out of money. In the notice, police say the...
seminolesentinel.com
Officer Shot in Traffic Stop, Suspect Arrested
In response to Saturday's shooting of a Seminole policeman following a routine traffic stop, Mayor John Belcher said that when officers go out and do their job every day, we don't realize how dangerous it has gotten compared to years past. The recent attack on a Seminole Police officer in broad daylight is a good example. 'Obviously, when you do a routine traffic stop, and it turns to something…
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
New information and video from police shooting in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home. According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’ Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
seminolesentinel.com
What’s Happening This Week
Sun., Oct. 9 Fire Prevention Week Begins Mon., Oct. 10 SISD Holiday/Fall Break Columbus Day Tues., Oct. 11 Seagraves City Council Meeting The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Seagraves City Hall Seminole City Council Meeting The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 302 S. Main Wed., Oct. 12 Gaines County Commissioners Court The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the…
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
cbs7.com
New Mexico girls soccer team involved in a bus crash that sent students to the hospital
ARTESIA, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lovington Municipal School District Facebook page all Lovington student-athletes, coaches, and the bus driver are heading home. A few athletes suffered minor injuries and have been treated and released. Thursday afternoon the Lovington High School girls’ Junior Varsity and Varsity soccer teams...
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
seminolesentinel.com
Ferguson
Graveside services for Roy Ferguson, age 73 of Denver City will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver City Memorial Park with Pastor Bonnie Brown officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas.
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property. If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
