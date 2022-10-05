Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…

SEMINOLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO