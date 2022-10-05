Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
JV, Freshman Lions notch victories in district openers at Big Spring
BIG SPRING – The Brownwood JV Lions improved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in District 2-4A Division I action with a 42-12 road victory over Big Spring. Noah Gonzalez rushed for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns and also chipped in a two-point conversion. Braeden Stacks tacked on a rushing touchdown and tossed a two-point conversion. Jaiden Gordan and Kaleb Grabast added rushing touchdowns as well, while Ross Stasner caught a two-point conversion.
seminolesentinel.com
Collegiate Catch-Up
Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
seminolesentinel.com
Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball
Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29
Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. Also, the Red Raiders honor Patrick Mahomes.
Scores: Texas High School Football Week 7
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at Astound Broadband (formerly Grande Communications) stadium in Midland taking on the Midland Bulldogs. See scores from around the region here.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
seminolesentinel.com
Ferguson
Graveside services for Roy Ferguson, age 73 of Denver City will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver City Memorial Park with Pastor Bonnie Brown officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas.
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
KCBD
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
Lubbock community comes together, honors 15-year-old tragically killed in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Ryder Mcdonald was laid to rest today after he tragically passed away in a dirt bike crash on Saturday, September 25. Mcdonald was only 15-years-old, saving five lives through the selfless act of organ donation. “He was a simple young man. Good old West Texas cowboy, soft spoken, blond-haired blue-eyed Angel, stole […]
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
everythinglubbock.com
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
