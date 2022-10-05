ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop, TX

brownwoodnews.com

JV, Freshman Lions notch victories in district openers at Big Spring

BIG SPRING – The Brownwood JV Lions improved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in District 2-4A Division I action with a 42-12 road victory over Big Spring. Noah Gonzalez rushed for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns and also chipped in a two-point conversion. Braeden Stacks tacked on a rushing touchdown and tossed a two-point conversion. Jaiden Gordan and Kaleb Grabast added rushing touchdowns as well, while Ross Stasner caught a two-point conversion.
BROWNWOOD, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Collegiate Catch-Up

Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball

Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Ferguson

Graveside services for Roy Ferguson, age 73 of Denver City will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver City Memorial Park with Pastor Bonnie Brown officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas.
DENVER CITY, TX
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seminole firefighters to host convention

The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
SEMINOLE, TX
Talk 1340

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
LUBBOCK, TX

