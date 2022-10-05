Read full article on original website
Indians Tame Wolves, Get District Win
The Seminole Indian varsity football team won their sixth game of the season and first game of District 2-4A competition Friday night when they beat the Canyon West Plains Wolves 38-28. The game was a messy one for both teams. The contest did not start on time as lightning was in the area and was delayed for one-and-half hours. When the game did start, Seminole won the toss and deferred to the…
Collegiate Catch-Up
Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball
Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
Ferguson
Graveside services for Roy Ferguson, age 73 of Denver City will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver City Memorial Park with Pastor Bonnie Brown officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas.
Local Realtor Receives Honor
Dixie Lentz, Broker, and Owner of The Real Estate Place in Seminole, has ranked in the Top 300 producers in the 2022 Permian Basin. According to the Permian Basin Real Producers Magazine, Lentz has been selected from 3,000 agents. Along with the recognition, Lentz received a badge of honor to use when marketing her business. In the magazine's monthly publication, the top 300 Real Estate Agents…
Training simulations prove to be lifesavers
For months local first responders have been perfecting their reactions to active threats. On Saturday, September 24, the Seminole PD, Gaines County Sheriff's Office, Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, the hospital, and SISD employees were able to put their intensive training to the test. Various agencies enacted an active shooter situation at the elementary school, and according to Police…
What’s Happening This Week
Sun., Oct. 9 Fire Prevention Week Begins Mon., Oct. 10 SISD Holiday/Fall Break Columbus Day Tues., Oct. 11 Seagraves City Council Meeting The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Seagraves City Hall Seminole City Council Meeting The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 302 S. Main Wed., Oct. 12 Gaines County Commissioners Court The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the…
