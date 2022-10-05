Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Tame Wolves, Get District Win
The Seminole Indian varsity football team won their sixth game of the season and first game of District 2-4A competition Friday night when they beat the Canyon West Plains Wolves 38-28. The game was a messy one for both teams. The contest did not start on time as lightning was in the area and was delayed for one-and-half hours. When the game did start, Seminole won the toss and deferred to the…
seminolesentinel.com
Collegiate Catch-Up
Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
seminolesentinel.com
Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball
Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
seminolesentinel.com
Ferguson
Graveside services for Roy Ferguson, age 73 of Denver City will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver City Memorial Park with Pastor Bonnie Brown officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas.
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
The 5 Guys You Can Discover at Any Bar in Midland/Odessa
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
seminolesentinel.com
Training simulations prove to be lifesavers
For months local first responders have been perfecting their reactions to active threats. On Saturday, September 24, the Seminole PD, Gaines County Sheriff's Office, Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, the hospital, and SISD employees were able to put their intensive training to the test. Various agencies enacted an active shooter situation at the elementary school, and according to Police…
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Covenant Hobbs celebrates first baby
Within hours of opening its doors last week, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital saw its first birth — christening its new Women’s Center in a big way. Aida Lucero, 25, was visiting family in Hobbs from her home in Mexico when her child decided she was ready to enter the world. Baby Noah was born at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. She weighed in at 9-pounds upon arrival.
seminolesentinel.com
An SUV and a pickup collided on Hwy 214 Saturday afternoon
An SUV and a pickup collided on Hwy 214 Saturday afternoon. According to Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department responded with three trucks; no extraction was needed. The fireman assisted with EMS, scene control, and traffic control. Also answering the call was the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and DPS. One individual from the wreck was transported to the hospital. …
stpetecatalyst.com
Manufacturer in Seminole to cut 58 workers
October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.
New information and video from police shooting in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home. According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’ Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
'They deserve answers': Jasmine Melendez's family files wrongful death lawsuit
HOUSTON, Texas — The family of Jasmine Melendez, the 15-year-old girl who died back in October 2020, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after they say they have not received answers about her death. Melendez, remembered as a star player on the Midland High softball team, died just before...
