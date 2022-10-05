Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
daystech.org
Nick Saban’s cell phone rule
There’s one query that each highschool within the nation has wrestled with over the past a number of years: What to do with cell telephones of their college students through the college day?. They’re undoubtedly an integral a part of life for everybody these days, however particularly for youngsters,...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
Report reveals Tom Brady’s reaction to Gisele pushing forward with divorce
Tom Brady’s impending divorce is not going over well with the veteran quarterback, unsurprisingly. There has been speculation the last few months that Brady and Gisele were going through marital problems. During the week, a report said that both parties were hiring divorce attorneys. Gisele has been initiating the...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: Brian Kelly's Press Conference After The Tennessee Loss
Coaches haven't coached well since game 1. You can't keep saying it and nothing changes. If he really believes the QB played well today my God... there is no hope. A child could tell it's not working. Just a bag of useless excuses and coach speak "just have to get better" okay... How 100 million dollar man?
NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend. Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow...
tigerdroppings.com
Denver Broadcasters Blast Broncos, Literally Apologize to Viewers For Terrible Game
Last night's Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts was one of the worst NFL games in recently memory. Denver7, the local ABC affiliate, aired the game locally. So after the game, the station hit the air with sports anchors Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild who literally apologized to fans for what they saw before ripping into the team's performance...
thecomeback.com
Saints announce starting QB for Sunday
For the second week in a row, Andy Dalton will be under center for the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Friday that Dalton will start for the Saints on Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton played well last week in the Saints’ narrow...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."
LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
atozsports.com
Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup
The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
Kevin O'Connell opens up about 'catastrophic' Lewis Cine injury
The Vikings coach called it "one of the harder" moments of his career.
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go
Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
tigerdroppings.com
Stephen Vogt Had His Kids Announce Him At His Last At-Bat Of His Career and He Went Yard
Oakland A's catcher Stephen Vogt played his last game of his career on Wednesday. Not only did he get to have his kids announce him as he came to the plate... But he cranked one last home run to end his career. Killer... (Barstool Sports)
MLB・
