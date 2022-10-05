ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Nick Saban’s cell phone rule

There’s one query that each highschool within the nation has wrestled with over the past a number of years: What to do with cell telephones of their college students through the college day?. They’re undoubtedly an integral a part of life for everybody these days, however particularly for youngsters,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
tigerdroppings.com

Watch: Brian Kelly's Press Conference After The Tennessee Loss

Coaches haven't coached well since game 1. You can't keep saying it and nothing changes. If he really believes the QB played well today my God... there is no hope. A child could tell it's not working. Just a bag of useless excuses and coach speak "just have to get better" okay... How 100 million dollar man?
NASHVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Denver Broadcasters Blast Broncos, Literally Apologize to Viewers For Terrible Game

Last night's Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts was one of the worst NFL games in recently memory. Denver7, the local ABC affiliate, aired the game locally. So after the game, the station hit the air with sports anchors Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild who literally apologized to fans for what they saw before ripping into the team's performance...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Head Injuries#American Football#Lsu
thecomeback.com

Saints announce starting QB for Sunday

For the second week in a row, Andy Dalton will be under center for the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Friday that Dalton will start for the Saints on Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton played well last week in the Saints’ narrow...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
NFL
FanBuzz

As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go

Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy