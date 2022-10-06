Oct. 6 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew

NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, barbecue and beer. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickets.

Gospel program

Haddock’s UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, is holding a benefit program for the church at 5 p.m. on Saturday featuring The Hearts of Men of Rocky Mount, The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, Long John and The Silver Stars of Cove City, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston and Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden. For further information contact Elderess Doris Barnes at 714-0151.

Rose Class of ’76

The J.H. Rose Class of 1976 will gather for homecoming weekend Friday-Sunday. Events include a tailgate near the Rose stadium (bring your own food) from 4-6 p.m. and the homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Friday; a post game get-together at Carolina Ale House, 704 Greenville Blvd.; a dinner party from 7 p.m.-midnight on Saturday at 5th Street Hardware, 120 W Fifth St.; and a special service at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Canaan Fleming’s Soul Saving Station, 1803 Fleming School Road. Call 919-278-7302 or email RoseHighClassOf1976@gmail.com for more details and to register.

Winterville Tours

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in honor of the town’s 125th anniversary. Town historian Jesse Riggs will lead the free tour starting at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Sign up at form.jotform.com/222304556521044 or call 321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more.

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Retired ECU faculty member Richard Spruill, Ph.D., now the owner and principal hydro-ecologist for Groundwater Management Associates, will present “The Groundwater Resources of the NC Coastal Plain: Geologic History, Development and Management of Our Vital Groundwater Resources.” Go to meetup.com/cypress-group/ for more information for a Zoom link to attend virtually.

Pumpkin contest

The Leroy James Pitt County Farmers Market is accepting orders through Oct. 20 to participate in its annual pumpkin decorating contest. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov or order a pumpkin in person at the market at 4560 County Home Road. Photos of decorated pumpkins must be emailed to Johnson by Oct. 27. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the market and via email. Winners receive $20, $10 and $5 gift cards to Simply Natural Creamery. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.