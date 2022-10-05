Read full article on original website
Billings group receives city money for homeless shelter
Winter is quickly approaching and that means the growing homeless population in Billings will soon be seeking a place to stay.
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
LOOK: Billings’ Awesome Graffiti Alleys Are Free Urban Fun
I'll start by saying in no way do I condone illegal tagging or vandalism. Graffiti to unsuspecting houses and businesses is a very real problem in just about every neighborhood in Billings. Waking up to see your fence or wall tagged with ugly, wanna' be gang banger writing can be infuriating.
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
Size Matters? Billings MET Thinks Their Bus Is More Important Than Safety
Today while in the downtown bustle, I noticed a train had traffic stopped as usual. One thing that was not usual, and really is unacceptable, is seeing a Billings MET bus blocking the crosswalk (and a "regular" driver, in her fancy new Jeep). Maybe I am overreacting?. What's the issue?
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Fairfield Sun Times
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
I Owe HOW MUCH? Billings Public Works Warns of Telephone Scams
Lately, Billings residents have reported to the City of Billings Public Works Department they received a fake phone call from people claiming to be with the Billings Public Works Department. What do they want?. Your money, of course. These scammers tell you to make a payment via credit card over...
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
