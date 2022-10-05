ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals

The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

