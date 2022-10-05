Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield's transformation after ditching iconic hair
90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors and hairstyles over the years. Red, pink, and then back to brunette, however, she has now gone back to her blonde locks. Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with her hair. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked different colors, and fans have loved all of them.
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK queen Copper Topp breaks her silence on Ella Henderson lip sync
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as Supermodel Leomie Anderson joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Cheltenham’s very own Copper Topp home. Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 3 last night...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Sally Lindsay as Stephen Mangan co-hosts Pointless?
Actress Sally Lindsay took the reins on game show Pointless following Richard Osman’s exit. She is no longer in the hot seat, with actor Stephen Mangham now appearing on the daily series in recent days. The former Coronation Street star replaced Richard, who personally praised the star as his...
realitytitbit.com
Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram
The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show. In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Nailed It! Halloween contestants and judges as Netflix competition returns
Netflix is back with another reality show fix for fans with Nailed It! Halloween. Let’s meet the contestants and judges baking up spooky treats for the special season. While previous Nailed It! desserts might have been scary for all the wrong reasons, this time around that’s exactly the aim of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Inside Honey Boo Boo and Dralin's romance: Ignoring haters to family approval
Honey Boo Boo has come a long way with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, having overcome hateful internet comments since their romance commenced in 2021. Haters can say what they want to Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell, but that won’t affect their bond. The young couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.
realitytitbit.com
The Mole prize money will dwindle every time imposter is successful
Contestants on Netflix‘s reality show reboot The Mole will be hoping to take home a huge cash prize – but unfortunately for them, the pot will dwindle every time the imposter hiding among them is successful. The show originally aired in 2001 when the maximum possible prize was...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney proves Addison Rae and she are still BFFs in best Kardashian way possible
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae had prompted rumors that they were no longer friends but the reality star managed to shut down these speculations and proved they are still BFFs. Fans have been obsessed with Kourtney and Addison’s friendship. However, some thought things might have ended between the two as...
Comments / 0