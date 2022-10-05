ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield's transformation after ditching iconic hair

90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors and hairstyles over the years. Red, pink, and then back to brunette, however, she has now gone back to her blonde locks. Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with her hair. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked different colors, and fans have loved all of them.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Taylor
Person
Kym Marsh
Person
Tony Adams
Person
Dorothy Provine
Person
Kaye Adams
Person
Shirley Ballas
Person
Helen Skelton
Person
Ellie Simmonds
realitytitbit.com

Where is Sally Lindsay as Stephen Mangan co-hosts Pointless?

Actress Sally Lindsay took the reins on game show Pointless following Richard Osman’s exit. She is no longer in the hot seat, with actor Stephen Mangham now appearing on the daily series in recent days. The former Coronation Street star replaced Richard, who personally praised the star as his...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram

The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show. In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Meet Nailed It! Halloween contestants and judges as Netflix competition returns

Netflix is back with another reality show fix for fans with Nailed It! Halloween. Let’s meet the contestants and judges baking up spooky treats for the special season. While previous Nailed It! desserts might have been scary for all the wrong reasons, this time around that’s exactly the aim of the game.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Shoes#Strictly Come Dancing#First Dance#Shoop#Mermaids Fleur East#Viennese#Waltz
realitytitbit.com

Inside Honey Boo Boo and Dralin's romance: Ignoring haters to family approval

Honey Boo Boo has come a long way with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, having overcome hateful internet comments since their romance commenced in 2021. Haters can say what they want to Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell, but that won’t affect their bond. The young couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

The Mole prize money will dwindle every time imposter is successful

Contestants on Netflix‘s reality show reboot The Mole will be hoping to take home a huge cash prize – but unfortunately for them, the pot will dwindle every time the imposter hiding among them is successful. The show originally aired in 2001 when the maximum possible prize was...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy