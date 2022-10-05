ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tilgY_0iNKDkvZ00

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball's “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire's record 70th from the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge's 62nd homer. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. He added the team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.

“We did make an offer of $2 million and that offer is still valid,” Cohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the home run ball.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to watch a baseball game at the 3-year-old ballpark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Tustin, CA
Sports
City
Tustin, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Wyoming News

Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M's host Game 4

The start time of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to 5:30 p.m. ET should the Mariners host Game 4 of their American League Division Series versus the Houston Astros. Kickoff for the Seahawks' game at Lumen Field will remain at 4:05 p.m. ET should the Mariners get swept in their best-of-five series. The host Astros rallied for an 8-7 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Game 2 in Houston is slated for Thursday, while the Mariners will host Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4, if applicable, is scheduled to start on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. ET. The need to shift start times for the games comes with respect to the expected traffic and parking issues in Seattle. The Seahawks' Lumen Field is located across the street from T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Souvenir#American League#Memory Lane Inc#The Associated Press#Globe Life Field#National League#Yankees
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy