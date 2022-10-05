Read full article on original website
reimaginedonline.org
Hope reigns supreme in West Virginia as state’s highest court upholds landmark education choice program
Two days after hearing oral arguments, West Virginia’s highest court has dissolved an injunction against the state’s Hope Scholarship program. The move clears the way for the education choice program to resume after a lower court halted it weeks before schools were to reopen, leaving 3,000 families scrambling to find alternatives.
