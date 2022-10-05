Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
Accelecom expands its broadband fiber reach to better serve businesses across the Southeast
— Accelecom, a wholesale and business fiber-optic internet provider based in Louisville, completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web, a leading regional broadband provider with more than 20 years of experience operating carrier-grade fiber optic networks in the Southeastern region. This addition will enable Accelecom to enhance state-of-the-art fiber-optic services to enterprise and carrier customers regionwide.
lanereport.com
Deborde named president/ceo of Members Choice Credit Union
ASHLAND, Ky. — David Deborde has been named President/CEO of Members Choice Credit Union. Deborde, who has managed Governance, Risk & Compliance for the past seven years, has two master’s degrees and five certifications from the Credit Union National Association. He takes over from his mother, Cheryl, a...
lanereport.com
Accelerating Appalachia gets $20M grant from USDA to teach climate-smart farming
BEREA, Ky. — Accelerating Appalachia received notification last month of a $20 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its proposal to teach regenerative farming. Accelerating Appalachia’s proposal was selected as one of 70 awardees, from 450 applicants from across the country. The USDA’s Natural Resources...
lanereport.com
Amazon hiring 1,500 in Northern Kentucky area
ERLANGER, Ky. — Amazon today announced it is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal and part-time roles across its operations network, including 1,500-plus in Greater Cincinnati. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience...
Comments / 0