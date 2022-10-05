ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

UVA Falls to Louisville 34-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia was unable to pick up its first conference win on Saturday as it fell 34-17 to Louisville at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers scored the first 10 points of the contest in the first quarter but were held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 313 yards with one rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. UVA managed just six yards rushing, while the Cardinals ran for 198 yards and threw for 475.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 6 Virginia Picks Up 3-2 Road Win at No. 25 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (8-3, 3-1 ACC) picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke (4-8, 0-4 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 7) at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second...
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

No. 6 Virginia Travels for ACC Match at No. 25 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team (7-3, 2-1 ACC) takes on No. 25 Duke (4-7, 0-3 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The match will stream online on ACCNX through the...
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

Miller's Time Comes Early for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Reese Miller picked up the nickname Bones after joining the University of Virginia men’s soccer team this summer, and it’s easy to see why. Still, don’t be deceived by No. 19’s slender frame. “For a slight guy he’s feisty and he tackles hard,”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Athletics#Home Games#Exhibition Game#Scott Stadium
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable

When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy