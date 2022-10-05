ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

FOX 2

Greensfelder Rec reopens in Ballwin after $10M renovation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A ribbon cutting was held in Ballwin Friday morning at Greensfelder Recreation Complex following a $10 million renovation. The renovation included a new ice rink refrigeration package, new ice rink locker rooms and dasher boards, a circle drive for drop off and pick up, a new lobby, patio, reception desk, […]
BALLWIN, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

St. Louis Taco Week is just around the corner and we're excited to stuff our faces with all of these tasty tacos. The event runs from October 10 through October 16 and during this time St. Louis' most delicious restaurants will be offering $5 specials with all types of tacos available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wings of Hope’s Taste of Hope Event

Soaring into the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, this year’s Taste of Hope fundraiser celebrated another successful year of fundraising toward providing health care and resources to remote parts of the world. Guests were given food passports to stamp as they sampled food from local restaurants, including Viviano’s Festa Italiano, Salt + Smoke, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Balkan Treat Box, Nothing Bundt Cakes and other metro area favorites. Aviation-themed toys were on hand for the kids, plus raffles, music by DJ Suarez and dance by The Afrokuumba Dancers. With the proceeds from this year’s event, Wings of Hope will fly out supplies and medical experts to those without access to health care resources.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County couple turns haunting hobby into business

A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
stljewishlight.org

Retiring cemetery director looks back on career helping people in mourning

Barry Needle will retire at the end of this year as executive administrator at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery and the United Cemetery Association, which includes B’nai Amoona Cemetery and United Hebrew Cemetery. Needle, 79, started working for Chevra Kadisha in 1976. In 1999, Chevra Kadisha joined with B’nai Amoona and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue

ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a car fire in south St. Louis Thursday morning. This was at Meramec and Hydraulic in Dutchtown around 3 a.m. Police said no one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Upper Crust Bread is where bread lovers in the know get their loaves

Bartender at Planter’s House by night and baker by day, Jeffrey Moll’s side hustle, Upper Crust Bread, is quickly outgrowing its cottage bakery status. Run out of his home between near Tower Grove South, Moll is Upper Crust’s only employee. His dream? To one day expand to a brick-and-mortar location to keep up with demand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

