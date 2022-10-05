Soaring into the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, this year’s Taste of Hope fundraiser celebrated another successful year of fundraising toward providing health care and resources to remote parts of the world. Guests were given food passports to stamp as they sampled food from local restaurants, including Viviano’s Festa Italiano, Salt + Smoke, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Balkan Treat Box, Nothing Bundt Cakes and other metro area favorites. Aviation-themed toys were on hand for the kids, plus raffles, music by DJ Suarez and dance by The Afrokuumba Dancers. With the proceeds from this year’s event, Wings of Hope will fly out supplies and medical experts to those without access to health care resources.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO