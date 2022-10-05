Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
Post Register
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Tri-City Herald
California cops pull over Idaho race car driver for ‘haulin’ spud’ at racing event
Weighing in at 44,320 pounds and 72 feet long, the Big Idaho Potato Truck trundles down the road with its 8,000-pound giant potato loaded on the back, and any Idahoan who witnesses it most likely will smile at the level of ridiculousness. Unfortunately for the Big Idaho Potato Truck tour...
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
KIVI-TV
Micron announces ‘mega fab’ in Central New York. How it compares to Boise announcement
This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. Micron Technology held a symbolic groundbreaking event for a $15 billion expansion in Boise last month. Today, the company announced another project in Central New York, which will invest nearly $100 billion near Syracuse. Micron said the project in Clay,...
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again
Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
Interfaith Sanctuary unhappy with response to ammonia evacuation
BOISE, Idaho — An ammonia leak in downtown Boise had people sheltering in place and businesses evacuating on Tuesday morning, including Interfaith Sanctuary. Interfaith Sanctuary said that a fire crew on the scene told them to evacuate and move to Julia Davis Park. "For a homeless shelter, that's a...
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee
We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Post Register
Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
KIVI-TV
How is Meridian preparing its stadium for the Rocky Mountain game on Friday night?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's top two 5A football teams, Meridian (6-0) and Rocky Mountain (6-0) are facing off on Friday night at Meridian at 7 PM. In anticipation for the numbers expected at the game, Meridian is adding standing room only sections in each end zone for the fans.
