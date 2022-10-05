ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students

As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Airplane#Skywest Airlines#Aircraft#Grumman Ag Cat
KIDO Talk Radio

New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week

It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again

Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee

We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
Post Register

Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy