This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO