Post Register
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Post Register
Caldwell Police: report of child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Chronicle
Suspect in Idaho Killings Had Been Released From Jail While Awaiting Bed at Western State Hospital
A man accused of murdering an Idaho couple Saturday was released in July from the Clark County Jail after months of awaiting competency restoration services at Western State Hospital. John Cody Hart, 28, is charged in Adams County Magistrate Court in Idaho with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say...
Post Register
Missing: Two teens from Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are searching for two missing and endangered teens believed to be together. 15-year-old Autumn was last seen on September 29, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes. She is about 5'3", and 125 lbs. She was wearing a black t-shirt, and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
Documents show possible motive of New Meadows suspect, prosecutor seeks death penalty
Court records are providing more clarity on what could have happened before 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen were shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 -- and prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty. John Cody Hart was identified as the...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scam Alert for Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) BCSO received several reports last week of a phone scam circulating in Baker County. Citizens received a phone call, which appeared to be coming from the BCSO business line (541-523-6415). The caller identified himself as a Lieutenant with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and proceeded to tell them that there was a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear in court. They were then instructed to go to either RiteAid/Walgreens to pay their fine in the amount of $2,000.
KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
New Meadows community honors innkeepers murdered on Saturday
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Rory and Sara Mehen were loved by many. “They were kind and had a positive impact on everybody that they met,” one New Meadows community member said. The Mehens owned and operated the Hartland Inn. John Cody Hart, 28, shot the couple at the...
Post Register
Boise man found safe, returned home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
eastidahonews.com
A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
Post Register
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
