BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) BCSO received several reports last week of a phone scam circulating in Baker County. Citizens received a phone call, which appeared to be coming from the BCSO business line (541-523-6415). The caller identified himself as a Lieutenant with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and proceeded to tell them that there was a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear in court. They were then instructed to go to either RiteAid/Walgreens to pay their fine in the amount of $2,000.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO