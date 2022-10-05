ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Meadows, ID

Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
CALDWELL, ID
Caldwell Police: report of child enticement

CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
CALDWELL, ID
Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
Missing: Two teens from Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are searching for two missing and endangered teens believed to be together. 15-year-old Autumn was last seen on September 29, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes. She is about 5'3", and 125 lbs. She was wearing a black t-shirt, and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
CALDWELL, ID
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
LA GRANDE, OR
Scam Alert for Baker County

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) BCSO received several reports last week of a phone scam circulating in Baker County. Citizens received a phone call, which appeared to be coming from the BCSO business line (541-523-6415). The caller identified himself as a Lieutenant with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and proceeded to tell them that there was a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear in court. They were then instructed to go to either RiteAid/Walgreens to pay their fine in the amount of $2,000.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
BOISE, ID
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
A Nampa man faced up to 25 years in prison for kidnapping. He died before sentencing

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man who was one of six people authorities connected to the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old man died last week. He was 26. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the unattended death of Tomas Pina Sarmiento on Sept. 24 on the 9000 block of South Powerline Road, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email. Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes told the Statesman by phone that Sarmiento likely died from an opiate overdose. The coroner’s office is awaiting confirmation from the toxicology report.
NAMPA, ID
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
BOISE, ID
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID

