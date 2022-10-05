ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Million Meal Marathon to help feed hungry Hoosiers

Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon on October 25. This is a signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, where they hope to bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals.
Fox 59

Amazon hiring 150K employees ahead of holiday season; 4K in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees ahead of the holiday season, including 4,000 in Indiana and more than 2,400 in the Indianapolis area, specifically. Amazon said it has full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available that include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and...
WISH-TV

Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
Fox 59

Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected. Often called “sleeping sickness” in horses, the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus is a rare mosquito-borne virus that can infect both humans and horses. The Indiana Department of Health is alerting people to protect themselves and monitor their horses after confirmed cases in northern Indiana.
Fox 59

Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told FOX59 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Fox 59

Illness forces Westfield school to switch to e-learning

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Children at one Westfield Washington elementary school will have an e-learning day Friday after an illness affected a large number of students and staff. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Westfield Washington Schools wrote, “Over the past two days a large number of Oak Trace Elementary School students and staff began exhibiting symptoms of an illness with common symptoms of vomiting and upset stomach.”
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Fox 59

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills

Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
Fox 59

Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions, patrol hot spots

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

