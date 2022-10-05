High school volleyball: Ava Sarafa, Chloe Chicoine, Julia Blyashov lead MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list

Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Mater Dei square off in biggest game of the year
This will be the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2019 when the Braves beat Mater Dei 39-34 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship. This is the 18th meeting between the two Trinity League powers since 2010 and they have both won nine times each. Mater Dei has won seven of the last 10, including two in a row. This game will feature 70 players who have landed at least one FBS offer and also includes 48 players rated as a three-star recruit or higher on 247Sports.
MaxPreps
High school football: Soccer-player-turned place kicker sets Alaska PAT mark
Heading into his senior year, Lathrop (Fairbanks, Alaska) senior Ryan Thomas decided to try something new. He decided to play football. The rest is Alaska placekicking history. A longtime soccer player who had played on traveling teams in his home state, Thomas had never played football prior to this year....
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book: Alabama's Bayside Academy aims for 31st state championship
These are the unmistakable signs of Autumn in coastal Alabama: the leaves change color, the monarch butterflies begin their migration, the Satsuma oranges begin to ripen and Bayside Academy wins a volleyball state championship. The Admirals have been a force in volleyball in Alabama for close to four decades. Under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS Roundup: Sheridan volleyball downs Watkins
THORNVILLE — Jamisyn Stinson hit 14 kills with 17 digs and 17-of-18 serving and Alexis Bradley dished out 27 assists with 13-of-13 serving, as Sheridan picked up a non-league win, beating Watkins Memorial 25-22, 11-25, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday. Alyssa Ward added 12 kills, four digs and three blocks,...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 2 Mater Dei downs No. 1 St. John Bosco 17-7 in defensive slugfest
The battle for the No. 1 ranking nationally didn't deliver fireworks, but rather a defensive slugfest as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) used a clock-killing drive late in the fourth to preserve a 17-7 win over No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the biggest high school football game of the season.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football scoreboard: Week 8 IHSAA scores
The Indiana high school football season continues tonight with over 150 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
MaxPreps
High school football: Virginia team averaging nearly 66 points per game through seven contests after 112-16 blowout
Winning in dominating fashion is nothing new for Freedom (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the state of Virginia this week by the MaxPreps computer. The Eagles opened the season with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point and have posted scores of 74-0, 61-0 and 74-0 in subsequent weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
MaxPreps
Carly Gist's Girls Soccer Stats
Carly has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football: IHSA Week 7 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats game recap: Everything we know
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten), who were ten-point favorites, righted the ship at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon, beating the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7 (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) behind a dominant all-around performance. Bobby Engram’s offense looked immeasurably different in week six, producing...
MaxPreps
High school football: How in the world? Virginia team scores 91 points in first half on the way to 112-16 win
Winning in dominating fashion is nothing new for Freedom (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the state of Virginia this week by the MaxPreps computer. The Eagles opened the season with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point and have posted scores of 74-0, 61-0 and 74-0 in subsequent weeks.
Comments / 0