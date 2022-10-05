High school volleyball: Ava Sarafa, Chloe Chicoine, Julia Blyashov lead MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list

This will be the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2019 when the Braves beat Mater Dei 39-34 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship. This is the 18th meeting between the two Trinity League powers since 2010 and they have both won nine times each. Mater Dei has won seven of the last 10, including two in a row. This game will feature 70 players who have landed at least one FBS offer and also includes 48 players rated as a three-star recruit or higher on 247Sports.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO