Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now. Watch their full interview now in the video player above...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Hollywood Furniture and Hardware

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mom and Pop stores are more and more difficult to find these days, but there’s at least one such store in Memphis that’s been in business for almost 100 years. In our quest to highlight the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, this 5 Star Story focuses on Hollywood Furniture and Hardware, as the family who owns it prepares to close the doors on a family legacy.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday. Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis creates $1M HBCU scholarship fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council dedicated $1 million to the Historically Black College and University Scholarship Fund. The City of Memphis created a new scholarship fund for high school students who are continuing their education at an HBCU. There will be 100 scholarships available for the next...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLK Day Parade back in Downtown Memphis after COVID-19 pause

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLK Day 2023 brought the return of a long-standing tradition, the MLK Day parade in Downtown Memphis. There was a pause to the parade the last few years because of COVID-19, but the history dates back to 1972. The elements didn’t provide a warm welcome to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tracking a cold front that could bring strong storms Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as the front pushes through the area. The overall threat of severe weather is low. There is a 2 out of 5 risk for Wednesday afternoon...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The congregation of Harvest Church in Germantown is in deep shock. Four church leaders died in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday. Their lead pastor, the sole survivor, is now hospitalized. The four men reportedly died following a crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue. The vehicle smashed through the front glass of the business. Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MEMPHIS, TN

