actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now. Watch their full interview now in the video player above...
actionnews5.com
Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
actionnews5.com
Fairley High partners with local church to intensify boxing program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been many initiatives to combat youth and gun violence in Memphis. One long-running program at a local school is amping up its meaning to “Guns down and Gloves up” with the help of a local church. “So many of our youth out...
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Hollywood Furniture and Hardware
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mom and Pop stores are more and more difficult to find these days, but there’s at least one such store in Memphis that’s been in business for almost 100 years. In our quest to highlight the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, this 5 Star Story focuses on Hollywood Furniture and Hardware, as the family who owns it prepares to close the doors on a family legacy.
actionnews5.com
Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday. Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”
actionnews5.com
Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Heal the Hood presents $300 to Westside Middle student for essay on curbing youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis traveled to Westside Middle School to kick off its 300,000 Heroes Global campaign along with The Wake Up Tour challenge. Having run for 16 years now, The Wake Up Tour has been the longest-running positive school tour...
actionnews5.com
How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News...
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
actionnews5.com
Memphis creates $1M HBCU scholarship fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council dedicated $1 million to the Historically Black College and University Scholarship Fund. The City of Memphis created a new scholarship fund for high school students who are continuing their education at an HBCU. There will be 100 scholarships available for the next...
actionnews5.com
MLK Day Parade back in Downtown Memphis after COVID-19 pause
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLK Day 2023 brought the return of a long-standing tradition, the MLK Day parade in Downtown Memphis. There was a pause to the parade the last few years because of COVID-19, but the history dates back to 1972. The elements didn’t provide a warm welcome to...
actionnews5.com
Lead pastor, sole survivor of Texas plane crash breathing on his own, Germantown church officials say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan of Harvest Church in Germantown has been extubated and is breathing on his own following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Texas, church officials say. The crash took place near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
actionnews5.com
Tracking a cold front that could bring strong storms Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as the front pushes through the area. The overall threat of severe weather is low. There is a 2 out of 5 risk for Wednesday afternoon...
actionnews5.com
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The congregation of Harvest Church in Germantown is in deep shock. Four church leaders died in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday. Their lead pastor, the sole survivor, is now hospitalized. The four men reportedly died following a crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue. The vehicle smashed through the front glass of the business. Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in...
actionnews5.com
Family of Tyre Nichols gathers at NCRM to demand answers, release of video footage from traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost one week after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols passed away, his family is calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Nichols died in his hospital bed on January 10. Monday, his family, activists and others are asking for video of the circumstances that lead to his death to be released.
actionnews5.com
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
actionnews5.com
Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
