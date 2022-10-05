ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday. IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.
