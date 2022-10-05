ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
howafrica.com

The Brave Colonial Resistance Of Ghana King Ofori Atta I, Who Fought In Yaa Asantewaa War Of 1900

Okyehene Ofori Atta I served as the head of the Gold Coast delegation that traveled to London in 1934 to lobby the British Parliament for the official majority of Africans on the legislative council. The delegation also pushed for a lasting African representative on the governor’s executive council, and the rights of provincial members who were not chiefs to serve on the executive council.
AFRICA
howafrica.com

Top 10 Richest Musicians In Africa 2022 And Their Net Worth

Recently, African musicians have been making the symbol of excellence and wealth, considered opulent, affluential, and also rated as an A-list artist on the global scene, not because of the acceptability of their musical prowess, but the ability to turn the financial table of the event around. The recent ranking...
MUSIC
howafrica.com

Dakar Welcomes One Of The Largest Cinemas In West Africa

One of the largest cinemas in West Africa has opened. Pathé, the second oldest cinema company still operating in the world, set up shop in the Senegalese capital. For movie lovers living in Dakar, a dozen movie theatres are now available. A major achievement for the city in which...
WORLD
howafrica.com

Robert Alai Biography: Inside The Life Of Popular Kenyan Blogger

Robert Alai (born November 11, 1979) is a popular Kenyan blogger, an entrepreneur also cyber-activist. He is the founder of a news blog called Kahawatungu.com. Robert Alai was born on November 11, 1979, in the Nyanza region of Kenya. He attended Boya Primary School and furthered his secondary school education at Onjiko High School. He was later transferred to Lela Secondary School, where he did his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 1998.
CELEBRITIES
howafrica.com

How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean

Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
SOCIETY
howafrica.com

Kenya’s Safaricom Launches Network In Ethiopia

The Kenyan telecoms giant Safaricom announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to provide a mobile money transfer service in Ethiopia, making it the first private telecoms operator in Africa’s second most populous country. Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia ends the monopoly of state-owned Ethio Telecom in the...
BUSINESS
howafrica.com

The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom

It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
SOCIETY
howafrica.com

Profiling Ainea Ojiambo, One Of The Most Successful Kenyan Actors

Ainea Ojiambo (born 20 April 1970), is one of the most successful Kenyan actors. He has appeared in many movies like ‘The Constant Gardener, My Life in Crime, etc. Ojiambo is one of the most talented actors in Kenya. Early Life. Ainea Ojiambo was born on April 20, 1970,...
CELEBRITIES
howafrica.com

Uganda’s Sugar Exports Have Increased

Uganda’s sugar exports have increased after a huge drop in July. According to the country’s central bank, Uganda’s sugar exports for the month of July suffered a 58% decline due to scarcity of cane. However, this shipment of sugar is only a fraction of the volumes going...
INDUSTRY

