This Woman Is Making Cheap Prosthetics For Low-Income Amputees In South Africa
“To be honest, since I was a child, I’ve always loved helping people, I’ve never looked down on others. So what I did was to combine my passion and my skills, and that’s how I founded my company, “said Sibongile Mongadi about starting Uku’hamba. Her...
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
The Brave Colonial Resistance Of Ghana King Ofori Atta I, Who Fought In Yaa Asantewaa War Of 1900
Okyehene Ofori Atta I served as the head of the Gold Coast delegation that traveled to London in 1934 to lobby the British Parliament for the official majority of Africans on the legislative council. The delegation also pushed for a lasting African representative on the governor’s executive council, and the rights of provincial members who were not chiefs to serve on the executive council.
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Africa 2022 And Their Net Worth
Recently, African musicians have been making the symbol of excellence and wealth, considered opulent, affluential, and also rated as an A-list artist on the global scene, not because of the acceptability of their musical prowess, but the ability to turn the financial table of the event around. The recent ranking...
How Enslaved Cape Verdeans Forcefully Shipped To Archipelago Region Survived Cruel Diseases Like Malaria
Malaria cases in the Archipelago region are generally high, but, strangely the same is not the case among many Cape Verdeans. This is because the enslaved Africans who were forcefully shipped to Cape Verde by Portuguese sailors had genes that were resistant to malaria. Though the enslaved were bitten by...
Dakar Welcomes One Of The Largest Cinemas In West Africa
One of the largest cinemas in West Africa has opened. Pathé, the second oldest cinema company still operating in the world, set up shop in the Senegalese capital. For movie lovers living in Dakar, a dozen movie theatres are now available. A major achievement for the city in which...
Robert Alai Biography: Inside The Life Of Popular Kenyan Blogger
Robert Alai (born November 11, 1979) is a popular Kenyan blogger, an entrepreneur also cyber-activist. He is the founder of a news blog called Kahawatungu.com. Robert Alai was born on November 11, 1979, in the Nyanza region of Kenya. He attended Boya Primary School and furthered his secondary school education at Onjiko High School. He was later transferred to Lela Secondary School, where he did his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 1998.
How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean
Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
Kenya’s Safaricom Launches Network In Ethiopia
The Kenyan telecoms giant Safaricom announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to provide a mobile money transfer service in Ethiopia, making it the first private telecoms operator in Africa’s second most populous country. Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia ends the monopoly of state-owned Ethio Telecom in the...
The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom
It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
Profiling Ainea Ojiambo, One Of The Most Successful Kenyan Actors
Ainea Ojiambo (born 20 April 1970), is one of the most successful Kenyan actors. He has appeared in many movies like ‘The Constant Gardener, My Life in Crime, etc. Ojiambo is one of the most talented actors in Kenya. Early Life. Ainea Ojiambo was born on April 20, 1970,...
Remembering Yennenga, The Dagomba Warrior Princess Whose Son Founded The Mossi Kingdom Of West Africa
More than 1000 years ago, the Mossi Kingdom in modern-day Burkina Faso did not exist. Its existence came to pass when a princess run away from her home, married and had a son with an elephant hunter. According to legend, Princess Yennenga was the beloved daughter of the Dagomba king,...
Uganda’s Sugar Exports Have Increased
Uganda’s sugar exports have increased after a huge drop in July. According to the country’s central bank, Uganda’s sugar exports for the month of July suffered a 58% decline due to scarcity of cane. However, this shipment of sugar is only a fraction of the volumes going...
