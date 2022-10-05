Read full article on original website
Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America
Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
US hurricane rebuilding rules must adapt to 'era of climate change': expert
After an extreme weather event, such as Hurricane Ian which devastated parts of Florida last month, most Americans choose to rebuild rather than move to less hazardous areas. Or adopt a gradual disinvestment strategy in extremely risky areas (managed retreat).
World Screen News
Paramount Global’s Robert Bakish
Robert Bakish, Paramount Global’s president and CEO, talks to World Screen about the company’s multiplatform approach, satisfying viewers and advertisers, selling content to third parties, the concept of scale in today’s market and more. Multiplatform is a crucial component of Paramount Global’s business strategy. The company produces...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises
There’s a mix of thriller, comedy and romance leading ZEE Entertainment Enterprises’ MIPCOM slate. Filmed on location in the U.K., Never Kiss Your Best Friend is the story of two best friends who fall in love but circumstances, time and time again, prevent them from being together forever. “Audiences will fall in love with the characters and cry, laugh and wish for their love to triumph as much as they do,” says Manoj Mathew, executive VP, territory head for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey and the Americas.
World Screen News
Cyber Group Studios’ Multi-Local Mindset
Cyber Group Studios has a long-held belief that it is stronger by joining forces than on its own—and this has been a driving factor in the company’s recent growth. “We also believe in long-term relationships,” says Raphaëlle Mathieu, executive VP. “The companies we have invested in are family-run and have been established for a long time with extremely close relationships to local players and great reputations. This is what drives us. We believe in commitment and passion in our industry both on the creative and business sides.”
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Albatross World Sales
Albatross World Sales has on offer Wolf—Wanderer Without Borders, which tells the story of how wolves came back to Eastern Europe after receiving legal protection. As the wolves flourish, they have found their way from Poland through Germany to the Netherlands and Belgium. The program follows a young lone wolf as he travels westward searching for his own territory and mate.
World Screen News
Gigantosaurus Adventure Park Coming to the U.K.
Cyber Group Studios and the U.K.’s ROARR!, a dinosaur-themed adventure park, have partnered to develop Gigantosaurus Land, based on the hit children’s series, set to arrive in 2024. The park will feature a vertical volcano-themed drop ride, spinning flower teacups, water play, a jumping pillow, a towering wooden...
World Screen News
ABS-CBN & Warner Bros. Discovery Pact for Lifestyle Shows in Asia
In a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, ABS-CBN is bringing some of its lifestyle content to more audiences in Central and Southeast Asia. A selection of lifestyle programs from the Philippines-based content provider will be made available on the international cable channels Discovery Asia and Asian Food Network. In addition to linear broadcast, audiences in the Philippines can access these titles on discovery+, available for iOS and Android devices.
World Screen News
SPI/FilmBox Extends Deal with Telekom Srbija Group
SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Srbija Group, Serbia’s largest internet and cable television provider, have extended their distribution deal to allow subscribers to continue accessing 13 SPI channels and on-demand content. Subscribers of mts TV, Supernova and m:SAT TV will have continued access to four FilmBox channels—FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Stars, FilmBox...
World Screen News
Eagle Eye Drama Launching New Indie in Belgium
Eagle Eye Drama, which is behind such shows as Professor T, Suspect, Hotel Portofino and Before We Die, has set up the new Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films. Award-winning director Dries Vos (The Day, Professor T, Suspect) and producer Hiskia Van Aert (Undercover, Tabula Rasa, Rough Justice) have been tapped to lead the new venture, which will be based in Flanders and will be producing a wide range of English-language titles.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Paramount Africa
From Paramount Africa, the telenovela Isono and the sitcom Black Tax are both award-winning titles available to the international market. Redemption, meanwhile, boasts a star-studded cast. The daily telenovela, which is set in a megachurch and follows the Zikode family, plays out in a world of duality: the good and the bad.
World Screen News
10 Orders MasterChef: Dessert Masters & Location, Location, Location
The Banijay formats MasterChef: Dessert Masters and Location, Location, Location have both been ordered for local treatments by Australia’s 10. Produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay company), MasterChef: Dessert Masters sees a dozen of the nation’s sugar-hit specialists face off against each other in pastry-themed challenges set in the famed MasterChef Australia kitchen. The show is slated for a 2023 launch.
