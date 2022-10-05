One recent morning, Mark Lubkowitz, professor of biology department chair, hopped on his bike, rolled onto his usual bike path, and began his 21.5-mile long commute to Saint Michael’s campus. During his commute, Lubkowitz said, the sun had just started to come up and the valley around the bike path was still completely foggy. He said he remembers seeing the sun bursting through the cedar trees.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO