Video Reveal: The Youngest Prospect We’ve Ever Ranked… Meet Lefty Slapper Rogan McMahon (Class of 2038)!

The Last Inning (Oct. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Mojo Standout Emma Clarke, Softball News, Verbals, ‘You Dropped A Bomb On Me’ & Previously On She-Hulk
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Rankings News: Perfect Game Softball Debuts List of 2024 Top 50 High School Prospects
Perfect Game Softball—a division of Perfect Game, the world’s largest youth baseball and softball organization—today announced the launch of its annual ranking of the nation’s top fastpitch softball players, beginning with the Top 50 Prospects from the high school Class of 2024. “Perfect Game Softball is...
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher/Duo Gracie Maloney… “(They) Made Me Feel Like I Was Home”
Sometimes when you know, you know. Gracie Maloney, the junior standout pitcher and hitter who was ranked in the Top 20 of the 2024 Extra Elite 100, received great advice from a close family member, her Uncle Rich Maloney, who is the head baseball coach at Ball State University. “He...
NFCA Names Abbie Millete As 2022 Geri Ann Glasco Memorial Scholarship Recipient… We Honor Her & Remember the Award’s Namesake
On Friday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced that Abbie Millete of Seminole State College of Florida is the 2022 recipient of the Geri Ann Glasco Memorial Scholarship, created in partnership with the Natasha Watley Foundation and the Glasco family. Per the NFCA, she will receive funding to attend...
Inside Pitch: Softball Great Jessi Warren… “The Devastating Impact from Hurricane Ian & How You Can Help”
Extra Inning Softball correspondent Jessica Warren was a college All-American at Florida State and, in 2018, the third baseman helped the Seminoles win the NCAA D1 National Championship. Since college, Jessi has been a professional player with the USSSA Pride and competed in Athletes Unlimited also. In today’s “Inside Pitch,”...
