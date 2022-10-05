Food insecurity is an obstacle many Floridians face. In 2021, it was estimated that roughly 2.2 million Floridians lacked access to healthy food, with just over 660,000 of which being children. In Orange County specifically, 13.8% of our residents, nearly 191,090 individuals, face food insecurity. During the month of October, the Peanut Butter Challenge is an opportunity for our community to come together to donate jars of unopened peanut butter in order to fill the shelves at local food banks around our county.

