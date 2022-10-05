Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Annual Orange County 4-H Poinsettia Sale
The Annual Orange County 4-H Poinsettia Sale is starting soon! 4-H Clubs will accept pre-orders for beautiful, floral quality poinsettias between October 1st and November 7th. Plants will arrive on December 1st and be delivered by youth club members just in time for holiday decorating. Choices will include traditional red in 4”, 6.5” or 8” pots, pink and white varieties in 6.5” pots or stunning 12” white mum bowls that include a red poinsettia in the center. All potted choices are covered in festive holiday foil and are ready to give as gifts or add to home and business décor.
It’s #PeanutButterChallenge Time!
Food insecurity is an obstacle many Floridians face. In 2021, it was estimated that roughly 2.2 million Floridians lacked access to healthy food, with just over 660,000 of which being children. In Orange County specifically, 13.8% of our residents, nearly 191,090 individuals, face food insecurity. During the month of October, the Peanut Butter Challenge is an opportunity for our community to come together to donate jars of unopened peanut butter in order to fill the shelves at local food banks around our county.
