Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes out at Least 2 Weeks After Suffering Torn UCL Injury in Elbow
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that center Jaxson Hayes suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow during his team's 107-101 preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Hayes will undergo rehab and will be reevaluated in two weeks. The 22-year-old Hayes is entering his fourth...
Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Jordan Poole; 'I Was Wrong'
Draymond Green publicly apologized for punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a training-camp practice this week. "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team," Green told reporters Saturday. "I have apologized to Jordan." The four-time NBA...
Lakers Rumors: VP of Basketball Ops Rob Pelinka Agrees to New Contract Through 2026
Rob Pelinka's tenure as Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations is set to continue for four years after the two sides agreed to a contract extension. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Pelinka's extension runs through the 2025-26 season. This has been a busy offseason for Lakers governor Jeanie...
Victor Wembanyama Praised as 'League-Altering Talent' After Showcase, NBA Exec Says
The hype continues to build around 18-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama after a pair of standout performances in exhibition games against G League Ignite this week. "He's not a franchise-altering talent. He's a league-altering talent," an unnamed NBA executive told Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The 7'4'' center finished the...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz
The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason. "The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.
Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder
Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Projected NBA Lottery Pick, to Have Surgery on Thumb Injury
Villanova announced Friday freshman forward Cam Whitmore will have surgery on his right thumb. "We're disappointed for Cam," head coach Kyle Neptune said. "Throughout the preseason he's worked hard to learn our concepts and what it takes to be effective in the Big East. This is temporary setback, though, and we know Cam will approach his rehab with a great attitude."
Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Was 'Pissed the F--k off' Marcus Smart Won DPOY over Him
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley prides himself on his defense, so it should come as no surprise that he believes he has been worthy of being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. But how did Beverley feel when Boston Celtics point guard became the first backcourt player...
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Steph Curry 'Messed Up the Game in a Good Way'
Bradley Beal believes Stephen Curry has changed basketball for the better. "He messed up the game in a good way," Beal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (22:30). Beal added that Curry might have hurt the youth game because kids only want to shoot threes, but it's made a positive impact at the NBA level.
Lakers' LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama a 'Generational Talent'; 'More Like an Alien'
Add LeBron James to the list of people who were impressed by Victor Wembanyama's performance in the wake of Tuesday's exhibition game between the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and NBA G League Ignite. Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, James called...
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Criticism Around $251M Contract 'Comes with the Territory'
Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."
Spurs Hold Open Practice, Community Fair in Uvalde After School Shooting
The San Antonio Spurs held an open practice and fair at Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday in a show of support for the community that was devastated by a school shooting on May 24. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School 137 days...
Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted
Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week. Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama. "The league...
Kevin Durant's Teammates Called Out by Twitter During Nets' Preseason Loss To Heat
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant put on a one-man show in Thursday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, but it was because he was forced into that position after his teammates failed to show up. The Nets were blown out 109-80 on their home floor at Barclays Center against...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers
After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.
