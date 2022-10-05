ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

James Carroll
3d ago

Jordan was a lion with a heart LeBron just doesn't have or understand. Jordan never whined, cried, or acted like that big baby. he just went at you until he won. huge gap between them imo.

BidenMurderedZemariAhmadi
3d ago

Why would breaking Kareem's record matter? That record existed before MJ, MJ never broke it, and still became the GOAT. So, if it didn't make Kareem better, why would it make LeBron better? MJ is the GOAT

Logical Dude
3d ago

LeBron came into the league straight out of high-school. he's played more seasons (prime seasons) than Jordan has. If anything LeBron can be commended for being a durable player. M.J. is the 🐐

