ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Home, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminolesentinel.com

Indians Tame Wolves, Get District Win

The Seminole Indian varsity football team won their sixth game of the season and first game of District 2-4A competition Friday night when they beat the Canyon West Plains Wolves 38-28. The game was a messy one for both teams. The contest did not start on time as lightning was in the area and was delayed for one-and-half hours. When the game did start, Seminole won the toss and deferred to the…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball

Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Collegiate Catch-Up

Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Home, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Seagraves, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seminole firefighters to host convention

The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
SEMINOLE, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Price
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Mild and mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 30% High of 75°. Winds E 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Showers continue through the night. Chance of rain: 40% Low of 55°. Winds E 5-10...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived

It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#On The Road#American Football
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Local Realtor Receives Honor

Dixie Lentz, Broker, and Owner of The Real Estate Place in Seminole, has ranked in the Top 300 producers in the 2022 Permian Basin. According to the Permian Basin Real Producers Magazine, Lentz has been selected from 3,000 agents. Along with the recognition, Lentz received a badge of honor to use when marketing her business. In the magazine's monthly publication, the top 300 Real Estate Agents…
SEMINOLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox34.com

Two vehicle crash at S Loop and Slide causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Slide Road near S. Loop 289. The call was received by emergency crews around 10:15 p.m. Lanes of travel have been shut down due to fluid leakage in the intersection. As of...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy