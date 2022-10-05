Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Tame Wolves, Get District Win
The Seminole Indian varsity football team won their sixth game of the season and first game of District 2-4A competition Friday night when they beat the Canyon West Plains Wolves 38-28. The game was a messy one for both teams. The contest did not start on time as lightning was in the area and was delayed for one-and-half hours. When the game did start, Seminole won the toss and deferred to the…
seminolesentinel.com
Black Takes Trip to Mid-Am, Eyes Four Ball
Seminole High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Gerod Black competed last month in the USGA MidAmateur held in Wisconsin. “It was my second trip to the Mid-Am,” Black said. “I was playing really good golf going into the tournament.” Black came in first place in the qualifying for the same tournament back in 2018 and almost repeated the feat this year. He placed second but that was more than enough…
seminolesentinel.com
Collegiate Catch-Up
Hailey Davis has been among the Lubbock Christian University scorers in the first two meets of the cross country season. The Seminole High School graduate was seventh among the Lady Chaps in the season opener, a 6K. The sophomore missed a personal best by five seconds in helping the team place seventh. She set a personal best in the next meet, though, when she finished sixth among the Lady…
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
Fans invited to Texas Tech Goin’ band rehearsal at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Goin’ Band is set to rehearse at Dick Bivins Stadium and fans are invited to watch the rehearsal from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. on Friday, according to officials with Texas Tech. The band, officials said, is preparing for their show at the Tech vs OSU football game […]
SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29
Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. Also, the Red Raiders honor Patrick Mahomes.
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 7th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Mild and mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 30% High of 75°. Winds E 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Showers continue through the night. Chance of rain: 40% Low of 55°. Winds E 5-10...
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
Lubbock community comes together, honors 15-year-old tragically killed in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Ryder Mcdonald was laid to rest today after he tragically passed away in a dirt bike crash on Saturday, September 25. Mcdonald was only 15-years-old, saving five lives through the selfless act of organ donation. “He was a simple young man. Good old West Texas cowboy, soft spoken, blond-haired blue-eyed Angel, stole […]
Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived
It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area
LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
seminolesentinel.com
Local Realtor Receives Honor
Dixie Lentz, Broker, and Owner of The Real Estate Place in Seminole, has ranked in the Top 300 producers in the 2022 Permian Basin. According to the Permian Basin Real Producers Magazine, Lentz has been selected from 3,000 agents. Along with the recognition, Lentz received a badge of honor to use when marketing her business. In the magazine's monthly publication, the top 300 Real Estate Agents…
Hey, Nightshift: Here Are 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze in the Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends, too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 a.m.; you worked for it.
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at S Loop and Slide causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Slide Road near S. Loop 289. The call was received by emergency crews around 10:15 p.m. Lanes of travel have been shut down due to fluid leakage in the intersection. As of...
‘I can depend on myself,’ West Texas felon puts past in the rearview mirror and searches for a career
Many who’ve just gotten out of prison struggle to find a job. Johnny Rey was just 17 years old when he was accused and later convicted of murder. He decided to use his time wisely in jail, getting his GED.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
