ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Malik Monk on Sacramento Kings camp, relationship with Anthony Davis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about what he brings to Sacramento’s training camp, keeping things fun and light, the video that leaked of the Warriors fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the back-and-forth with former teammate Anthony Davis and the relationship between the two.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy