October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.

SEMINOLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO