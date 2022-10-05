ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

Related
seminolesentinel.com

Local Realtor Receives Honor

Dixie Lentz, Broker, and Owner of The Real Estate Place in Seminole, has ranked in the Top 300 producers in the 2022 Permian Basin. According to the Permian Basin Real Producers Magazine, Lentz has been selected from 3,000 agents. Along with the recognition, Lentz received a badge of honor to use when marketing her business. In the magazine's monthly publication, the top 300 Real Estate Agents…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Brief city council meeting will include street repair update

In the Seminole City Council meeting set for Tuesday, October 11, much of the action will occur in City Manager Adam Niolet’s administrative report. Included will be an update on city streets. Niolet will present a street repair update from Hibbs and Todd and discuss progress on the CDBG Drainage Project. Making an appearance once again will be the topic of a Flatland Festival. In the last…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seminole firefighters to host convention

The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
SEMINOLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Pi Social launches new menu

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time. “We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Gaines County, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sisd#County Judge#The Sisd Board Trustees
stpetecatalyst.com

Manufacturer in Seminole to cut 58 workers

October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

What’s Happening This Week

Sun., Oct. 9 Fire Prevention Week Begins Mon., Oct. 10 SISD Holiday/Fall Break Columbus Day Tues., Oct. 11 Seagraves City Council Meeting The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Seagraves City Hall Seminole City Council Meeting The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 302 S. Main Wed., Oct. 12 Gaines County Commissioners Court The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the…
SEAGRAVES, TX
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs7.com

Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
MIDLAND, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Covenant Hobbs celebrates first baby

Within hours of opening its doors last week, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital saw its first birth — christening its new Women’s Center in a big way. Aida Lucero, 25, was visiting family in Hobbs from her home in Mexico when her child decided she was ready to enter the world. Baby Noah was born at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. She weighed in at 9-pounds upon arrival.
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple injured in Lovington school bus crash

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Four students and the drivers of a bus and semi are back home after being hospitalized Thursday. The bus carrying the Lovington Girls Soccer Teams when it collided with a semi outside of Artesia Thursday. New Mexico State Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with four students. Thursday […]
LOVINGTON, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified

BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
BROWNFIELD, TX
NewsWest 9

Hobbs Police Department warns residents about arrest warrant scam

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants. The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.
HOBBS, NM
seminolesentinel.com

Training simulations prove to be lifesavers

For months local first responders have been perfecting their reactions to active threats. On Saturday, September 24, the Seminole PD, Gaines County Sheriff's Office, Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, the hospital, and SISD employees were able to put their intensive training to the test. Various agencies enacted an active shooter situation at the elementary school, and according to Police…
SEMINOLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy