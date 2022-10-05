Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Local Realtor Receives Honor
Dixie Lentz, Broker, and Owner of The Real Estate Place in Seminole, has ranked in the Top 300 producers in the 2022 Permian Basin. According to the Permian Basin Real Producers Magazine, Lentz has been selected from 3,000 agents. Along with the recognition, Lentz received a badge of honor to use when marketing her business. In the magazine's monthly publication, the top 300 Real Estate Agents…
seminolesentinel.com
Brief city council meeting will include street repair update
In the Seminole City Council meeting set for Tuesday, October 11, much of the action will occur in City Manager Adam Niolet’s administrative report. Included will be an update on city streets. Niolet will present a street repair update from Hibbs and Todd and discuss progress on the CDBG Drainage Project. Making an appearance once again will be the topic of a Flatland Festival. In the last…
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole firefighters to host convention
The Permian Basin District of the State Fireman and Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual fall convention on Oct. 15 in Seminole. According to local Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the association typically has two meetings yearly, and the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the fall convention. 'The one in the spring is usually around the end of March or April. During that meeting is…
Basin Bites: Pi Social launches new menu
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time. “We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people […]
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
cbs7.com
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Midland/Odessa Remember The Most Interesting Sandwich? Check Out It’s Competition
When it comes to sandwiches there are all kinds, turkey, ham, Italian, club, BLT, you name it. Most sandwich places have a signature sandwich or type of sandwich that they hang their hat on, I have found a new sandwich that I have never heard of before and people are loving it.
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Manufacturer in Seminole to cut 58 workers
October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.
seminolesentinel.com
What’s Happening This Week
Sun., Oct. 9 Fire Prevention Week Begins Mon., Oct. 10 SISD Holiday/Fall Break Columbus Day Tues., Oct. 11 Seagraves City Council Meeting The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Seagraves City Hall Seminole City Council Meeting The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 302 S. Main Wed., Oct. 12 Gaines County Commissioners Court The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the…
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
Hobbs News-Sun
Covenant Hobbs celebrates first baby
Within hours of opening its doors last week, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital saw its first birth — christening its new Women’s Center in a big way. Aida Lucero, 25, was visiting family in Hobbs from her home in Mexico when her child decided she was ready to enter the world. Baby Noah was born at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. She weighed in at 9-pounds upon arrival.
cbs7.com
New Mexico girls soccer team involved in a bus crash that sent students to the hospital
ARTESIA, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lovington Municipal School District Facebook page all Lovington student-athletes, coaches, and the bus driver are heading home. A few athletes suffered minor injuries and have been treated and released. Thursday afternoon the Lovington High School girls’ Junior Varsity and Varsity soccer teams...
Multiple injured in Lovington school bus crash
ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Four students and the drivers of a bus and semi are back home after being hospitalized Thursday. The bus carrying the Lovington Girls Soccer Teams when it collided with a semi outside of Artesia Thursday. New Mexico State Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with four students. Thursday […]
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
Hobbs Police Department warns residents about arrest warrant scam
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants. The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.
seminolesentinel.com
Training simulations prove to be lifesavers
For months local first responders have been perfecting their reactions to active threats. On Saturday, September 24, the Seminole PD, Gaines County Sheriff's Office, Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, the hospital, and SISD employees were able to put their intensive training to the test. Various agencies enacted an active shooter situation at the elementary school, and according to Police…
The 5 Guys You Can Discover at Any Bar in Midland/Odessa
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
