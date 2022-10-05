The Albert Simons Medal of Excellence was established in honor of the 20th anniversary of the College of Charleston’s School of the Arts. Albert Simons (1890-1980) had an immensely influential 60-year career as an architect and preservationist in Charleston and is remembered on campus as a former faculty member who spearheaded the founding of the School, 35 years ago. The Simons Medal honors qualified individuals who have excelled in one or more of the areas in which Simons excelled, including civic design, architectural design, historic preservation and urban planning.

