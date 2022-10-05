Read full article on original website
9th Annual Mushroom Gathering Scheduled for November 10th
For the ninth straight year, there’s a fungus among us! GrowFood Carolina and the Coastal Conservation League invites you to celebrate their 9th Annual Mushroom Gathering by stopping at the former’s warehouse on Thursday, November 10th. The fun runs from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event includes...
Charleston Animal Society to Host Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala on October 15th at the Gaillard Center
The Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society will take place at the Gaillard Center on Saturday, October 15th. Tickets are available online and the online silent auction is now open at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Gala. “This is the Animal Society’s most prestigious black-tie event of the year,” said gala...
Charleston Beer Fest Looking for Volunteers
Charleston Beer Fest returns this month and organizers need your help. The event will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and it benefits Palmetto Community Care, a non-profit helping those living with HIV/AIDS here in Charleston. Beer Fest is on the hunt for 300 volunteers...
The Charleston Museum to Launch Commemorative Book on October 13th in Honor of Their Upcoming 250th Anniversary
In celebration of the 250th anniversary of its founding, The Charleston Museum announced the release of a special commemorative volume entitled The Charleston Museum: America’s First Museum. Authored by Director Carl P. Borick, with contributions from The Charleston Museum’s curatorial staff, the commemorative book features a full history of...
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
Historic Preservation Award to be Presented to Adele Chatfield-Taylor of The American Academy in Rome
The Albert Simons Medal of Excellence was established in honor of the 20th anniversary of the College of Charleston’s School of the Arts. Albert Simons (1890-1980) had an immensely influential 60-year career as an architect and preservationist in Charleston and is remembered on campus as a former faculty member who spearheaded the founding of the School, 35 years ago. The Simons Medal honors qualified individuals who have excelled in one or more of the areas in which Simons excelled, including civic design, architectural design, historic preservation and urban planning.
106 Charleston County Students Receive Meeting Street Scholarship
The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 106 college freshmen from Charleston County and 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City
Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
Point Hope United Methodist Church to Host Christmas Eve Live Nativity and Glow Service
Immediately following the Live Nativity will be the family-focused Christmas Eve GLOW service at 3:00 pm. The church offers a traditional, candlelight service at 5 pm on Christmas Eve as well. All are invited to attend. Overflow parking is available at the Park West Recreation Center. From there, the church...
Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th
The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music
Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park Set for Nov. 5
Charleston County Parks will hold their 2022 Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 5th from 11 am to 5 pm at the Johns Island County Park. The event is known for its showcase of Charleston’s own bluegrass talent, with local bands playing throughout the day. This year’s entertainment schedule:
Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in 2019
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppets will bring their “Still Not Canceled” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on February 23rd, 2023 at 7 pm. Dunham is best-known for his group of sidekicks – Walter the Grumpy Retiree, the beer-fueled redneck Bubba J, the manic purple creature Peanut, and many more.
Beacon Community Bank Opens Fourth Branch
Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in Charleston, officially opened the doors to its fourth branch this week. The new location, located at 1210 Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Sea Island Shopping Center, is the bank’s second branch to open in Mount Pleasant. The Ben Sawyer branch grand opening announcement comes just three months after Beacon officially broke ground in June on its new headquarters in North Mount Pleasant.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue to Celebrate 10th Annual Fire Day in Recognition of Fire Prevention Week
Dorchester County Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend
Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
WATCH: Leva Bonaparte Shares Trailer For Her “Southern Charm” Spinoff Series
Cast member Leva Bonaparte (right) on Thursday shared the first look at her new spin-off television series with Bravo, Southern Hospitality. You can see the clip below. The clips includes a voice over that describes the new show as follows:. “Leva Bonaparte leveled up Southern Charm. Now she’s leveling up...
North Charleston Storm Debris Update Following Hurricane Ian
North Charleston Public Works crews continue to collect a large amount of residential yard debris from Hurricane Ian and are working Saturdays to expedite collections. Removal of all storm debris could take several weeks. Garbage collections are on regular schedule with no interruptions in service. At this time, crews will...
Dorchester County Storm Debris Update
Dorchester County Government has completed the damage and debris assessment which indicates minor storm impacts to the area. As a result, the County has not reached the threshold to activate supplemental debris removal contracts. Residents are advised to contact their trash service for yard debris pick-up or dispose of it...
Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures on Highway 41
Nighttime lane closures for the Highway 41 Project in Mount Pleasant will begin Sunday, October 9th and continue for approximately three weeks to assess soil conditions. Intermittent closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. along sections of Highway 41 between US 17 and the Wando River Bridge.
