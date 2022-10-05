At least 17 SC schools hit with hoax reports of shootings, disrupting learning statewide

Williamsburg County School District named its multipurpose room in honor of its late Superintendent, Dr. Rose H. Wilder, an iconic, legendary educational leader. Dr. Rose Wilder passed away on August 30th while in service to the Williamsburg County School District. The dedication ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The Interim Superintendent, district’s principals, directors, Dr. Wilder’s family members (including Dr. Wilder’s daughter, Sharron H. Horace, and her husband Nathaniel Horace), WCSD board members, and guests who worked closely with Dr. Wilder were in attendance. The dedication ceremony featured an opening, a video presentation, and reflections from various contemporaries. The dedication segment of the ceremony was done by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, and a tour and unveiling of the new interior and exterior branding for the renamed Dr. Rose H. Wilder Multipurpose Room followed.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO