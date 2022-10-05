At least 17 SC schools hit with hoax reports of shootings, disrupting learning statewide

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Guard against repeat of SC active-shooter school threats
There's something strangely reassuring about the likelihood that the rash of hoax threats to S.C. schools last week was part of a nationwide attack, possibly from a single individual. The FBI can bring better resources to the investigation than any state or local agencies and therefore is more likely to be able to track down the person or people behind the calls.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based private ambulance service to partner with Lexington County EMS
LEXINGTON — Lexington County Emergency Medical Services will move forward with plans to partner with MedTrust Medical Transport in an effort to cut response times to emergency calls. Starting in November, MedTrust, a Charleston-based private EMS company with six locations in South Carolina, will begin transporting patients between medical...
The Post and Courier
Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair
12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
The Post and Courier
SC's tally of Jan. 6 Capitol arrests grows to 18 with arrests of Upstate couple
Federal agents have arrested an Upstate couple on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021, bringing the tally of South Carolinians ensnared in the sprawling criminal probe to 18. William John Wyatt Gallman, 37, and his wife, Joei “Josie” Leann Gallman, 42, were rounded up Sept....
The Post and Courier
Columbia school board members accuse each other of overspending on travel expenses
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members spent a half-hour Oct. 11 trying to come up with policy to hold themselves and the superintendent accountable for taxpayer dollars spent on things like hotel room upgrades and rental cars for business trips. Without naming anyone specific, some of...
The Post and Courier
Former Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder is honored posthumously
Williamsburg County School District named its multipurpose room in honor of its late Superintendent, Dr. Rose H. Wilder, an iconic, legendary educational leader. Dr. Rose Wilder passed away on August 30th while in service to the Williamsburg County School District. The dedication ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The Interim Superintendent, district’s principals, directors, Dr. Wilder’s family members (including Dr. Wilder’s daughter, Sharron H. Horace, and her husband Nathaniel Horace), WCSD board members, and guests who worked closely with Dr. Wilder were in attendance. The dedication ceremony featured an opening, a video presentation, and reflections from various contemporaries. The dedication segment of the ceremony was done by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, and a tour and unveiling of the new interior and exterior branding for the renamed Dr. Rose H. Wilder Multipurpose Room followed.
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Community Calendar
NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Meet Your Mobile Library: 3-7 p.m., Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. Berkeley County Library System, in collaboration with Moncks Corner Farmers Market, invites customers to visit the Mobile Library for Meet Your Mobile Library once a month from May to November. The Moncks Corner Farmers Market is located at the Market Pavilion, 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. For more information on the Mobile Library, please contact Barbara Ash at 843-719-4247/843-934-9976 or MORE@berkeleycountysc.gov.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston man sentenced to 40 years for Citadel Mall parking lot murder
A North Charleston man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after admitting to shooting and killing his girlfriend almost four years ago outside a West Ashley shopping mall. Cary Kejuan Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty at an Oct. 11 hearing in Charleston County court to murder and possession of...
The Post and Courier
Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
The Post and Courier
SC records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths related to the virus from Oct. 2-8. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8. Percent positive: 8.7. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 61.3 percent of people who...
The Post and Courier
Historic, rusting Navy sub to leave SC for Va. this week to be recycled
With an assist from a tugboat, the historic Clamagore is set to sail from Patriots Point for its final ocean voyage by the end of the week. The decommissioned Navy submarine will be towed from its longtime home along the Mount Pleasant waterfront around noon on Oct. 14, weather permitting, after a public send-off to Norfolk, Va., where the rusting vessel will be recycled, spokesman Chris Hauff said.
The Post and Courier
FedEx distribution center coming to Myrtle Beach on site of former Hard Rock Park
MYRTLE BEACH — FedEx is making a nearly $64 million investment in Horry County by way of a new distribution center built on land in Myrtle Beach that previously housed two failed theme parks. Construction on the 251,000-square-foot warehouse located on Theater Drive in the Fantasy Harbour complex is...
The Post and Courier
Pageland man gets 10 years for involvement in Myrtle Beach shootout
CONWAY — A Pageland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Oct. 11 for his role in a May 2020 shootout on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty on June 6, 2022, to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone, Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, stated in a press release issued Oct. 12.
The Post and Courier
Summerville man now facing reckless homicide charge in August death of pedestrian
After a pedestrian was killed in August by a vehicle in the Ladson area, the man who deputies charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road is now facing an additional charge: reckless homicide. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by U.S. marshals,...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County GOP hosts debate in Summerville
On Thursday evening, October 6, a predominantly Republican crowd filled the Summerville Country Club Candlelite Pavilion to hear Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright debate South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson on issues likely to influence voters in the upcoming November 8 election. Moderators for the debate were Abby...
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my
Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.
