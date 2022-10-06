Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says

Chicago police shot a man inside the 10th District police station in North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Wednesday.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said in an update Wednesday afternoon that the man walked into the lobby at Ogden and Christiana "mumbling and ranting" around 12:53 p.m.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the man walked into the 10th District police station with a gun and shouted anti-police statements before pointing a gun at officers working t

That's when Brown said one officer noticed he was holding a gun wrapped in a plastic bag with the barrel poking out.

"The offender shouts and rants anti-police sentiment and then begins pointing the gun at the officers that are working the front desk," Brown said.

It's believed that up to three officers drew their weapons and fired, Brown said. The man was shot at least once in the shoulder.

No information was immediately available on the man's condition, but Brown said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

"We have not identified this offender yet," Brown said. "We don't have identification. He's not being very cooperative in telling us who he is."

No officers were injured in the incident, Brown said.

The motive for the incident is not being reported, but a CPD memo obtained by the I-Team tells officers that no broad threat has been detected and that: "There is no intelligence to suggest that the incident in the 10th district is anything more than an isolated incident."

Just last week, Chicago police shot an intruder who entered the Homan Square police facility at Homan and Fillmore through a fire escape and propped-open door.

In that incident, police said Donald Patrick, 47, of Waukegan, grabbed unloaded weapons off a table and pointed them at unarmed officers, who were in a training exercise.

"Violence towards police is escalating. You used to see officers get injured or shot during enforcement operations. Then, officers getting ambushed. And now we're seeing officers getting attacked in their own station," said Ed Farrell, a security expert with Silver Star Protection Group.

Brown said the department is considering an extra layer of security at police buildings.

"There's several things we can look at doing," Brown said. "I think we'll obviously strengthen security measures at our police facilities."

Brown referenced measures that have been taken at other police departments, including raising the height of the front desk and adding bulletproof barriers.

"Those things have downsides because, again, we want the community and law enforcement to engage, but unfortunately we've escalated to that," added Farrell, who is also a retired U.S. Marshal.