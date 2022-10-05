EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt. Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury earlier in the game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO