Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ksl.com
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. — C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest. Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his right cleat for his third touchdown to help Stroud tie a school record with six touchdown passes as No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
ksl.com
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt. Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury earlier in the game.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
columbusfreepress.com
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
High school football scores and highlights for Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Game Trailer Has Us Ready For Ohio State to Claim Its First Road Win of the Season
It's time for Ohio State to chase greatness. “This team can be great. But can we be different than everybody else across the country? Can we be consistent week in and week out and show everybody that this team can be great? ... Let’s be different.”. Why not this...
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
Big Ten coaching roulette: Finding new jobs for Brian Hartline, Bret Bielema, Tony Alford and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug, Nathan and Stephen try something new on this Thursday Buckeye Talk. In the wake of the firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, it’s time to spin the Big Ten coaching wheel. Doug, Nathan and Stephen had to decide whether current Big Ten coaches kept their...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus
There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
