#Internships#Commuting#Nnsa#Stem
Sidney Daily News

Students attend Manufacturing Day

Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.
RUSSIA, OH
abovethelaw.com

Summer Associates Shouldn't Complete Fake Assignments

I usually like to write all of my articles on summer programs during the summer when organizers and participants of summer programs have the best chance to evaluate practices and implement improvements. However, I was just speaking with a colleague of mine about summer programs, and remembered a weird aspect of some summer programs. While most summer programs give summer associates real work to perform on behalf of clients, some summer programs do not. Indeed, from my experience, some summer programs give associates fake work either because they do not have real tasks for summer associates to perform or because they do not want summers to mess things up for clients. However, summer associates can complete fake assignments in law school, and they should be given real tasks when they work as summer associates.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Leader Telegram

UW-EC professor nationally recognized for work as research mentor

EAU CLAIRE — Doug Faulkner always knew he wanted to be a geographer, even before he knew what geography was. And it all started with a World Atlas gifted to him as a child. “I fell in love with the book,” Faulkner said, recounting family trips in which he was the sole navigator. “It sort of became, in a sense, my security blanket. I became a real map nerd.” Since...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
COLLEGES
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning

Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning. “We need to stop simply clapping our hands in support of health workers — and start planning to create better workforce conditions for them. Let’s make improved health workforce science in Canada a key legacy in support of our health care workers.”
HEALTH
The Hill

Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high

The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
EDUCATION
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey

Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
ECONOMY
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college

There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
LINCOLN, NE

