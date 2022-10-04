Read full article on original website
Related
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Students attend Manufacturing Day
Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.
abovethelaw.com
Summer Associates Shouldn't Complete Fake Assignments
I usually like to write all of my articles on summer programs during the summer when organizers and participants of summer programs have the best chance to evaluate practices and implement improvements. However, I was just speaking with a colleague of mine about summer programs, and remembered a weird aspect of some summer programs. While most summer programs give summer associates real work to perform on behalf of clients, some summer programs do not. Indeed, from my experience, some summer programs give associates fake work either because they do not have real tasks for summer associates to perform or because they do not want summers to mess things up for clients. However, summer associates can complete fake assignments in law school, and they should be given real tasks when they work as summer associates.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
UW-EC professor nationally recognized for work as research mentor
EAU CLAIRE — Doug Faulkner always knew he wanted to be a geographer, even before he knew what geography was. And it all started with a World Atlas gifted to him as a child. “I fell in love with the book,” Faulkner said, recounting family trips in which he was the sole navigator. “It sort of became, in a sense, my security blanket. I became a real map nerd.” Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
The biggest scandal in higher education is lowering the bar
When professors lower standards, we are diminishing the quality of education for all students.
What Are the 10 Best Occupations to Study in Trade School?
If you're thinking about going to trade school, you have several options to choose from. This guide breaks down the best occupations to study in trade school.
Deliver on plans to pay farmers for restoring nature, Government urged
Delaying or diluting payments for farmers to help nature recover would be a “significant missed economic opportunity”, the Government has been warned. Campaign group Rewilding Britain also said it would harm efforts to tackle the climate and nature crises and be damaging to the future of farming and food production.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning. “We need to stop simply clapping our hands in support of health workers — and start planning to create better workforce conditions for them. Let’s make improved health workforce science in Canada a key legacy in support of our health care workers.”
Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high
The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college
There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
Comments / 0