Election officials under threat in battleground states ahead of midterm elections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a disturbing trend as the midterm elections approach. Officials are warning that threats against election workers have increased, including in Pennsylvania. Just weeks away from the midterm elections, federal officials are closely monitoring potential threats, ranging from cyber to physical violence to misinformation. "I think the greatest threat is anything that would make people not have confidence that elections are not accurate and that they were fair," Kim Wyman said.Wyman is the senior election security lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA.She previously served as Washington State's Secretary of State.She knows the...
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Weeks before midterm elections, Republicans warn of an army of 87,000 IRS agents that will harass Americans

For weeks, Republicans have been telling voters across the country that President Joe Biden and Democrats will be sending an army of 87,000 IRS agents to audit everyday Americans, to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for unfunded liberal programs like student loan forgiveness. Leading up to the midterm elections, GOP candidates are running campaign ads featuring the claim and vowing to stop the IRS, once Republicans control Congress again. Where did this idea originate and is there any truth to it? Here's what to know about whether the tax men cometh.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.7.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * If Republicans are going to take back the Senate, they’ll probably need to flip a seat in Nevada, and the latest CNN poll suggests this might happen: Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the survey, 48% to 46%.
U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says his top priority is to the limit the federal government, no matter...
Campaign signs influence how we vote more than you might realize

With election season in full swing, seemingly every neighborhood and busy intersection is sprouting dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from register of wills to U.S. Senate. Often, these signs proclaim a candidate's name, but not much else. You might have wondered, how effective can they be...
ELECTIONS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

