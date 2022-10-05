Read full article on original website
Election officials under threat in battleground states ahead of midterm elections
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a disturbing trend as the midterm elections approach. Officials are warning that threats against election workers have increased, including in Pennsylvania. Just weeks away from the midterm elections, federal officials are closely monitoring potential threats, ranging from cyber to physical violence to misinformation. "I think the greatest threat is anything that would make people not have confidence that elections are not accurate and that they were fair," Kim Wyman said.Wyman is the senior election security lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA.She previously served as Washington State's Secretary of State.She knows the...
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Weeks before midterm elections, Republicans warn of an army of 87,000 IRS agents that will harass Americans
For weeks, Republicans have been telling voters across the country that President Joe Biden and Democrats will be sending an army of 87,000 IRS agents to audit everyday Americans, to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for unfunded liberal programs like student loan forgiveness. Leading up to the midterm elections, GOP candidates are running campaign ads featuring the claim and vowing to stop the IRS, once Republicans control Congress again. Where did this idea originate and is there any truth to it? Here's what to know about whether the tax men cometh.
Democrats hold 3-point advantage on generic congressional ballot ahead of midterms
Forty-six percent of registered voters said they will vote for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, a 3-point lead over Republicans, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday. The pollster has asked the question weekly as the elections approach, with Democrats holding a slight lead in each iteration...
Republican lead in House shrinks again as voters see high-stakes contest — CBS News Battleground Tracker
The Republicans have a lead. But it keeps shrinking. While they're still in a very good position to capture a House majority, that majority looks narrower today than it ever has, having ticked down for the second straight month to 223 seats in our model estimate. Republicans were at 226 in August and 230 in July.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Poll: Most Latinos think Democrats care about them, Republicans less so
A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that most adult Latinos in the United States think that the Democratic Party cares about Latinos and works hard to get their votes. The survey also found that a substantial number of respondents don’t think there is a huge difference between...
As Utah’s election season ramps up so does the misinformation
Misinformation can pertain to anything from false claims about the 2020 election to glossing over a candidate’s record to make them appear more acceptable — or radical — to voters. Republican candidate for Salt Lake County Clerk Goud Maragani has made an effort to distance himself from...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.7.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * If Republicans are going to take back the Senate, they’ll probably need to flip a seat in Nevada, and the latest CNN poll suggests this might happen: Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the survey, 48% to 46%.
Idaho8.com
Ahead of the midterm elections many Latinos don’t see a difference in what Democrats and Republicans stand for
While more Latinos say Democrats work hard to earn their votes than Republicans, about half of them don’t see a “great deal of difference” in what the two political parties stand for, a new poll shows. A Pew Research Center survey, published Thursday, analyzes Latinos’ political views...
U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Poll: Republicans viewed as the best party to address U.S. immigration system
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Republicans, not Democrats, are viewed as the party to reform the U.S. immigration system. That comes after Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star bused migrants to New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C., and migrant deaths and arrests along the U.S-Mexico border continue to rise.
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House
Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says his top priority is to the limit the federal government, no matter...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black millennial, Gen-Z voters chime in on important issues leading up to midterm elections
As we know, elections have consequences. With that being said, the voice of Black millennial and Gen-Z voters is critical when it comes to impacting the outcome of any election—local, countywide, state, or federal. The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)—a trade association of the more than 200 African American-owned...
Campaign signs influence how we vote more than you might realize
With election season in full swing, seemingly every neighborhood and busy intersection is sprouting dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from register of wills to U.S. Senate. Often, these signs proclaim a candidate's name, but not much else. You might have wondered, how effective can they be...
Older Americans in AARP survey undecided on candidates ahead of midterms
A slight majority of older Americans say they haven’t yet decided which candidates to support in November’s midterm elections, according to an AARP poll released on Tuesday. The poll found that among Americans age 50 and older, 49 percent of women and 48 percent of men have decided who to vote for, with the elections…
