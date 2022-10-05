ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
pa.gov

Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today. According to a new annual report by the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights Expanded Access to Food Assistance Potentially Benefitting 420,000 Additional Pennsylvanians

Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined anti-hunger advocates from Just Harvest at the City of Pittsburgh's North Side Farmers Market today to highlight updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that expanded eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Awards $303,000 to 17 Nonprofits to Grow Sales, Exports of Pennsylvania Agricultural Products

​Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup, mushrooms, vegetables, wine, and projects promoting regional tourism and growing the consumer base for PA products.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Emergency Preparedness#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wolf Administration#The Rainy Day Fund#The General Fund
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas

Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Urges Responsible, Safe Driving

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for safety on our roadways and help "Put the Brakes on Fatalities." In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record...
HARRISBURG, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Department of Labor & Industry Announces Up to $800,000 Available to Increase Veterans Employment Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA - Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today announced $800,000 in available grant funding for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The Wolf Administration has designed Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy