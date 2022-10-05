ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Jalopnik

New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035

California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

2023 Nissan Ariya Priced From CA$52,998 In Canada, Tops Out At CA$69,998

Pricing details for the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya have just been announced for the Canadian market. Found at the base of the Ariya range is the Engage FWD variant equipped with the entry-level 63 kWh battery pack. Packing 214 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and up to 346 km (215 miles) of range, this model will set back shoppers CA$52,998 ($38,589).
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
CARS
Benzinga

Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China

Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
BUSINESS
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
Carscoops

Biden Open To Discuss EV Subsidies For South Korean-Made Cars

President Joe Biden is open to continuing talks with South Korean leaders who have expressed concerns about how the Inflation Reduction Act makes their EVs ineligible for federal tax incentives. For electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits under the new laws, they don’t only need to be assembled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report

Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment. The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide. Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported. In...
CARS
Carscoops

Korean Customers Frustrated At 30-Month Wait Times For New Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Models

South Korean car buyers are growing frustrated over delivery delays from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. While the car manufacturers state that delays can be attributed to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the overall growth in demand for new vehicles, many consumers believe the Hyundai Motor Group is prioritizing overseas markets due to the depreciation of the Korean currency against the United States dollar, meaning exporters can sell products at a cheaper price in the global market.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K

Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
BUYING CARS

