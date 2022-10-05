Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Carscoops
Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant
Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Ariya Priced From CA$52,998 In Canada, Tops Out At CA$69,998
Pricing details for the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya have just been announced for the Canadian market. Found at the base of the Ariya range is the Engage FWD variant equipped with the entry-level 63 kWh battery pack. Packing 214 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and up to 346 km (215 miles) of range, this model will set back shoppers CA$52,998 ($38,589).
Carscoops
2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Georgia’s new voting restrictions threaten midterm election
Georgia in focus: Since Biden carried the state with the support of Black voters, thousands of people’s eligibility has been disputed
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Carscoops
Foxconn’s Pininfarina-Designed Model B Could Steal Tesla’s Thunder In The Small Segment
Pininfarina published a short teaser of a brand-new model on its YouTube channel, called the Model B. The EV, courtesy of the Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) from Taiwan, appears to have a compact footprint and follows the styling language introduced by the larger Model E sedan last year. The...
Carscoops
Biden Open To Discuss EV Subsidies For South Korean-Made Cars
President Joe Biden is open to continuing talks with South Korean leaders who have expressed concerns about how the Inflation Reduction Act makes their EVs ineligible for federal tax incentives. For electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits under the new laws, they don’t only need to be assembled...
Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report
Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment. The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide. Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported. In...
Carscoops
Korean Customers Frustrated At 30-Month Wait Times For New Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Models
South Korean car buyers are growing frustrated over delivery delays from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. While the car manufacturers state that delays can be attributed to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the overall growth in demand for new vehicles, many consumers believe the Hyundai Motor Group is prioritizing overseas markets due to the depreciation of the Korean currency against the United States dollar, meaning exporters can sell products at a cheaper price in the global market.
Toyota President Thinks California's EV Targets Will Be Tough To Meet
In August 2022, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-powered light vehicles in the state starting in 2035. During a recent media roundtable, Toyota President Akio Toyoda commented on the rule and was uncertain about meeting the requirements. "Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult...
fordauthority.com
2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K
Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
