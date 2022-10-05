Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. South Florida: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1 This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.
High school football scores | Vote for your week 8 Player of the Week
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
Lakota West travels to Fairfield for a GMC showdown Friday night
Lakota West plays at Fairfield in a GMC showdown Friday night. Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak moves up to No. 3 on OHSAA's career passing yards list.
kentuckytoday.com
Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex
CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
linknky.com
From historic Bellevue-Dayton to high-flyin’ Highlands at home, a look at weekend football here
Thursday night football is back with two games this week and as a special treat, Kentucky’s most-played-against-one-another rivalry will take place Friday at Bellevue Civic Stadium/Gilligan Field when Dayton and Bellevue get together for the 148th time for the “Battle for the Paddle” at 7 p.m. Here...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Beavercreek comeback comes up short
MIAMISBURG — If a postseason award was given to a football team for best performance in a losing effort, the Beavercreek Beavers would have clinched it Thursday in Miamisburg. Down 18 points at halftime, the Beavers were within one score and had all the momentum late in the third...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy in Cincinnati: Actor stops by local gym while filming movie
CINCINNATI — Actor Tom Hardy stopped by a local gym while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Hardy posted a picture at Powell MMA and Fitness in Cincinnati's West End. He posted a picture on his Instagram story after his workout with one of the trainers. The star-studded film "The...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
linknky.com
Covington’s highly anticipated 18-hole disc golf course at Devou Park set to open
Disc golf has arrived in Covington. After months of anticipation, the 18-hole disc golf course at Devou Park is finally ready to be unveiled to the public. The park encompasses over 700 acres of Covington hilltop overlooking Cincinnati which will give players a prime view of the city. “We’ve got...
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
WLWT 5
Delhi Township librarians surprise longtime patron for her 100th birthday
CINCINNATI — A longtime Cincinnati library visitor got a special surprise for her 100th birthday this week. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County libraries posted on Facebook saying a frequent visitor of their Delhi Township branch turned 100 on Thursday. The staff at the branch wanted to honor her by...
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
Fox 19
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
