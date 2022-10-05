Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
agupdate.com
Soybean harvest in full swing at Vos Farms
SLAYTON, Minn. – A full complement of crew members worked to bring in the soybean harvest at Vos Farms. Dale Vos drove the farm’s combine, while neighbor Jim Veenhuis drove a leased combine. Ryan Vos drove the tractor and grain cart, while Kyle Vos drove the straight truck. While the father, sons, and neighbor handled harvest, Uncle Mike Molitor, employee Jeff Carlson, and others handled cattle chores and filled in as needed.
agupdate.com
Large farm operations present unique challenges
Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements. The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.
agupdate.com
Seed Savers: Preserving the past, and future, through seeds
Their name hints at it, and preservation is the main focus of Seed Savers. Michael Washburn, preservation director at Seed Savers Exchange based in Decorah, Iowa, said many varieties of vegetables may never see the pages of a seed catalog. By finding those unique varieties and continuing to breed them, it promotes more genetic diversity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agupdate.com
Trust In Food partners with Ducks Unlimited on ag project
USDA has selected some 70 projects out of more than 400 throughout the country to receive a portion of the $3 billion of funding under Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Trust In Food, the sustainability division of Farm Journal, was awarded $40 million for its project that will include funding ag...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20
When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Condoms, toothpaste, denture cream among 47 more products recalled from Family Dollar
Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores. According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022
According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.
What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Comments / 1