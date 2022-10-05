ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, KS

Agriculture Online

Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states

Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
agupdate.com

Soybean harvest in full swing at Vos Farms

SLAYTON, Minn. – A full complement of crew members worked to bring in the soybean harvest at Vos Farms. Dale Vos drove the farm’s combine, while neighbor Jim Veenhuis drove a leased combine. Ryan Vos drove the tractor and grain cart, while Kyle Vos drove the straight truck. While the father, sons, and neighbor handled harvest, Uncle Mike Molitor, employee Jeff Carlson, and others handled cattle chores and filled in as needed.
SLAYTON, MN
agupdate.com

Large farm operations present unique challenges

Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements. The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Seed Savers: Preserving the past, and future, through seeds

Their name hints at it, and preservation is the main focus of Seed Savers. Michael Washburn, preservation director at Seed Savers Exchange based in Decorah, Iowa, said many varieties of vegetables may never see the pages of a seed catalog. By finding those unique varieties and continuing to breed them, it promotes more genetic diversity.
DECORAH, IA
agupdate.com

Trust In Food partners with Ducks Unlimited on ag project

USDA has selected some 70 projects out of more than 400 throughout the country to receive a portion of the $3 billion of funding under Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Trust In Food, the sustainability division of Farm Journal, was awarded $40 million for its project that will include funding ag...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
