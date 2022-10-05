Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Firing Paint Balls at Hoopa Tribal Officers and Their Vehicle
On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to Marshall Lane to back up Humboldt County Deputies on a report of an Assault w/a Deadly Weapon. Officers were advised that a Mr. Ki Ai Lincoln had threatened to assault another individual. Officers arrived to Mr. Lincoln’s residence where they attempted to make...
Humboldt County ‘Bomb Squad’ Responding to Willow Creek Chevron After Suspicious Device Found
A little before 9 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center learned that a suspicious device was found at the Willow Creek Chevron station, according to residents of the area. Basho Watson Parks, a local, told us his partner, Audrey Henschell, and their child saw that law enforcement...
EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning
This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
THE ECONEWS REPORT: PG&E Spraying, and the Spraying Last Time
News of PG&E spraying power poles alarmed Humboldt County residents. Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino Counties have a long and storied history in challenging the application of pesticides. On this week’s EcoNews, Gang Green talks to two veterans of the Pesticide Wars, Larry Glass of Safe Alternatives for our Forest Environment...
Surfer in Humboldt County kicked at shark’s head, survives attack
ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. […]
Traffic Stop Leads to Large Seizure of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine
Three people have been booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 404 grams of opiates/fentanyl, 718 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun. On September 29, 2022, a traffic stop was conducted by a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with a 2006...
14-Year-Old Arcata High Student Taken Into Custody After Online Threats Prompt Campus Lockdown
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
Suspect in Car Theft Captured Near Myers Flat
A number of California Highway Patrol officers are in Myers Flat after recovering a vehicle stolen from that town. The victim of the theft told us, “I’m an idiot. I started my car and ran into the house. I wasn’t in the house two minutes.” But, when she came out, her car was gone.
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet
(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 262: Jesse Eisenberg, dueling conduct reports, school lockdowns, shark bite, cannabis lawsuit, Cal Poly enrollment up, more
Documents obtained by Humboldt Last Week indicate Jesse Eisenberg is playing Sasquatch in Humboldt County, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson says he hired an investigator to reinforce his sexual harassment denials, a social media threat alarmed yet another local high school, a local shark bite victim smiled and threw the ‘hang loose’ sign from his hospital bed, a class-action lawsuit was announced as local cannabis woes continue, gas prices are too damn high, enrollment is up at Cal Poly Humboldt for the first time since 2015, the Oscar-hopeful short film ‘Eureka’ focuses on an oppressed prostitute right before 1885’s Chinese expulsion, a landlord known for housing Eurekans in questionable conditions died, Alan Bongio took a demoted ‘Planning Commission position following offensive comments, a sparsely attend anti-abortion event gets mostly angry and laughing reactions on social media, a nearby export became the first Native American woman to go to space, event suggestions, and more.
[UPDATE 1:47 p.m.] Do ‘Not Come to School’: Modified Lockdown at Arcata Schools Following Instagram Threat
A picture of a countdown to 1:30 p.m. today with words warning followers not to come to school appeared on an anonymous Instagram account followed by a number of Arcata students. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “APD got called to the High School when more than one student...
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum
Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
Arcata High on ‘Modified Lockdown’ This Afternoon, After Discovery of Threats Posted to Instagram
Arcata High School is on “modified lockdown” this afternoon, after administrators discovered a threatening message posted to Instagram. There is a strong police presence at the school, administrators say, and the incident is being investigated. The following message was just sent to parents with children on the Arcata...
