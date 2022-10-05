Documents obtained by Humboldt Last Week indicate Jesse Eisenberg is playing Sasquatch in Humboldt County, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson says he hired an investigator to reinforce his sexual harassment denials, a social media threat alarmed yet another local high school, a local shark bite victim smiled and threw the ‘hang loose’ sign from his hospital bed, a class-action lawsuit was announced as local cannabis woes continue, gas prices are too damn high, enrollment is up at Cal Poly Humboldt for the first time since 2015, the Oscar-hopeful short film ‘Eureka’ focuses on an oppressed prostitute right before 1885’s Chinese expulsion, a landlord known for housing Eurekans in questionable conditions died, Alan Bongio took a demoted ‘Planning Commission position following offensive comments, a sparsely attend anti-abortion event gets mostly angry and laughing reactions on social media, a nearby export became the first Native American woman to go to space, event suggestions, and more.

